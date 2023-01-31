Maricopa County allocates over $7.5M for career education programs

PHOENIX — Maricopa County recently allocated more than $7.5 million in federal funding for two career development educational programs.

About $6.4 million will go toward training and employment opportunities through the county’s community college system.

The funds will help provide students in approved programs with career training, education and career navigation, the county said in a press release last week.

“By partnering with our excellent community college system on career training and advancement, we will be giving job seekers access to more opportunities in the region and employers a wider pool of qualified candidates from which to choose,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in the release.

County officials also approved $1.29 million for career and technical education for high school students in Mesa Public Schools.

“This investment provides students in Mesa an opportunity to get skills in a specific field, even before they graduate high school,” Hickman said.

The two new programs are Maricopa County’s latest workforce-related initiatives paid for with America Rescue Plan Act funds.

Previous allocations include $14.5 million for job training, education and placement programs; and $12 million for apprenticeship opportunities.

