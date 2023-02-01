Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Cirque du Soleil returning to Phoenix in September with ‘Corteo’

Feb 1, 2023, 4:15 AM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
PHOENIX – The popular hybrid theatrics of Cirque du Soleil will return to Phoenix later this year with the colorful production “Corteo.”

Part dance, part aerial acrobatics, part circus, part story, the Canadian company’s show will stop at Footprint Center for a run Sept. 13-17.

General tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. Children 2 years old and younger will be admitted for free but must remain seated on someone’s lap during the performance.

“Corteo” tells the story of a clown who imagines what his funeral procession would be like. He decides on a carnival-like farewell.

The production made its debut in April 2005 in Montreal. Since then, the arena show has been seen by over 10 million in 20 countries, the company said in a press release.

In a twist, the stage will be set in the center of the arena and with each half of the audience facing the other.

The setup will give the audience “a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience,” Cirque du Soleil said.

The family-friendly show lasts 125 minutes, including a 25-minute intermission.

