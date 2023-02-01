Cirque du Soleil returning to Phoenix in September with ‘Corteo’

PHOENIX – The popular hybrid theatrics of Cirque du Soleil will return to Phoenix later this year with the colorful production “Corteo.”

Part dance, part aerial acrobatics, part circus, part story, the Canadian company’s show will stop at Footprint Center for a run Sept. 13-17.

General tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. Children 2 years old and younger will be admitted for free but must remain seated on someone’s lap during the performance.

“Corteo” tells the story of a clown who imagines what his funeral procession would be like. He decides on a carnival-like farewell.

The production made its debut in April 2005 in Montreal. Since then, the arena show has been seen by over 10 million in 20 countries, the company said in a press release.

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @Cirque is returning to Phoenix with one of it's beloved productions, Corteo, this September 13-17! Get ready to be plunged into the theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity! Get your tickets on Tuesday, February 7 at 9AM! pic.twitter.com/dywWodJxts — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) January 30, 2023

In a twist, the stage will be set in the center of the arena and with each half of the audience facing the other.

The setup will give the audience “a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience,” Cirque du Soleil said.

The family-friendly show lasts 125 minutes, including a 25-minute intermission.

