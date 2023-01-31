PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called for an investigation into Kari Lake on Monday after she posted photos of voter signatures onto social media.

Fontes in a letter sent to Attorney General Kris Mayes, said Lake violated ARS 16-168(F) when she posted images of 16 voter signatures on Twitter.

🚨 BOMBSHELL DISCOVERY 🚨 Today’s Senate Testimony CONFIRMS nearly 40,000 ballots illegally counted (10% of the signatures reviewed). I think all the “Election Deniers” out there deserve an apology. pic.twitter.com/3g2x5zgd2c — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 23, 2023

Lake’s tweet alleges nearly 40,000 ballots were illegally counted, which would make up 10% of the signatures reviewed. It is unclear if the signatures in the post are from verified voters or how Lake obtained them.

“It is my responsibility to protect Arizona voters,” Fontes told The Washington Post. “In keeping with my duties I have referred this matter to the attorney general. I don’t have further comment at this time.”

Following Lake’s loss to Gov. Katie Hobbs in the Nov. 8 general election, the former candidate for governor challenged the results. A Maricopa County judge ruled Lake’s legal team failed to prove her loss to Hobbs was caused by misconduct that affected the outcome.

Lake continues to claim problems with the ballot printers at some county polling sites on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct.

