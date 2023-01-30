Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear police fatally shoot armed suspect in morning confrontation

Jan 30, 2023, 6:33 AM | Updated: 9:17 am
(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear said an officer fatally shot an armed suspect during a confrontation early Monday.

The Goodyear Police Department said the unidentified man was shot around 1:46 a.m. near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street.

Another man, found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said officers had responded to calls of shots fired at an apartment complex in the area around 1:30 a.m.

They found they found the injured man and began a search for a man who had fled on foot.

Officers found him a few blocks away and made contact, police said.

The suspect then refused officers’ orders to drop his weapon as he walked toward an occupied vehicle.

RELATED STORIES

Police said an officer fired after the man refused to comply.

The West Valley Incident Response Team is leading the inquiry into the deadly shooting, police said.

The investigation was expected to keep Van Buren Street between Estrella Parkway and Bullard Avenue shut down for several hours.

Police said a silver passenger was in the area of the shooting and asked any witnesses to call the response team/Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-349-6411.

No other information was made immediately available.

