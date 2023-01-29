Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain.

The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release.

The project, which is estimated to take three to five years to build, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise Valley Planning Commission in December and will now move on to the town council for final consideration.

“We appreciate the Town and neighbors for considering what we genuinely believe will become a treasured landmark in the fabric of this incredible and highly desirable community,” Gordon Berry of Silver Sky Development said in the release.

“Staying true to the integrity of the land was foremost in our minds as we worked diligently to create an iconic destination with our goal of making the special Town of Paradise Valley proud.”

The community will be built by a collection of hand-picked, award-winning architects, designers and builders of signature residences, according to the release.

The Scottsdale-based developer said the project got its name from the sunsets viewed from Mummy Mountain and the area has remained vacant for more than 85 years after last being used by the legendary Cheney ranch family.

“Seeing the majestic mountain views and breathtaking sunsets, we can only imagine how Merle Cheney, the original landowner, must have felt on first site,” Berry said.

“Bringing this special place to a select few to build their legacy is a promise we do not take lightly.”

