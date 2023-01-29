Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

Jan 29, 2023, 11:00 AM
(Silver Sky Development Photo)...
(Silver Sky Development Photo)
(Silver Sky Development Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain.

The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release.

The project, which is estimated to take three to five years to build, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise Valley Planning Commission in December and will now move on to the town council for final consideration.

“We appreciate the Town and neighbors for considering what we genuinely believe will become a treasured landmark in the fabric of this incredible and highly desirable community,” Gordon Berry of Silver Sky Development said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“Staying true to the integrity of the land was foremost in our minds as we worked diligently to create an iconic destination with our goal of making the special Town of Paradise Valley proud.”

The community will be built by a collection of hand-picked, award-winning architects, designers and builders of signature residences, according to the release.

The Scottsdale-based developer said the project got its name from the sunsets viewed from Mummy Mountain and the area has remained vacant for more than 85 years after last being used by the legendary Cheney ranch family.

“Seeing the majestic mountain views and breathtaking sunsets, we can only imagine how Merle Cheney, the original landowner, must have felt on first site,” Berry said.

“Bringing this special place to a select few to build their legacy is a promise we do not take lightly.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 27-29

Arizona Republicans elected Jeff DeWit as their new party chair and an arrest was made in the Scottsdale Molotav cocktail incidents. Here are the weekend's biggest stories.
18 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man dies nearly a month after allegedly being shot by teenager near Phoenix bus stop

Authorities said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died from his injuries nearly a month after he was shot by a teenager near a bus stop in Phoenix.
18 hours ago
A rain cloud hangs over Lake Powell on June 24, 2021 in Page, Arizona. As severe drought grips part...
Alex Weiner

Recent precipitation aids Arizona’s short-term drought, long-term issues persist

Arizona has experienced more rain and snow than normal this winter, which weather experts say has improved the state's short-term drought. 
18 hours ago
The Colorado River flows by the historic Navajo Bridge on June 23, 2021 in Marble Canyon, Arizona. ...
Associated Press

Emails reveal serious tensions in Colorado River talks

Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River.
18 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )...
KTAR.com

Two Valley men killed in separate shootings on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two Valley men dead on Saturday.
18 hours ago
(Top Gun: Maverick Photo; The Fabelmans Photo)...
KTAR.com

Valley Harkins Theatres to show best picture nominees in March

From March 3-12, the Harkins Best Picture Film Fest will give Valley movie-goers chances to see the 10 films up for best picture.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley