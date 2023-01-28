Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Human skull found at South Mountain Park being investigated as a homicide

Jan 28, 2023, 12:00 PM
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said Saturday the case of a human skull being found at South Mountain Park is now being investigated as a homicide.

A hiker found the skull just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 14, the Phoenix Department said in a press release.

The Phoenix Homicide Unit was conducting an evidentiary search on Saturday in portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve and the area would be shut down until it is complete.

The skull showed what appeared to be trauma, Phoenix police said.

The department said it is actively following up on all leads and will work with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office and missing persons detectives to identify the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No additional information was immediately available.

