ARIZONA NEWS

ASU, UArizona ranked among nation’s top 10 online programs by US News and World Report

Jan 27, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm
(Arizona State University Photo; UArizona Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — Arizona State University and the University of Arizona were listed as two of the top 10 online bachelor’s programs in the country this week on the U.S. News and World Report 2023 rankings.

ASU came in at No. 7 on the list of online bachelor’s programs with UArizona at No. 10 out of 359 schools. The annual rankings were based on engagement, services, faculty credentials and peer assessments.

Arizona State tied at No. 1 for the best bachelor’s programs in business with the University of Florida, which nabbed the top spot for best overall online bachelor’s program. The W.P. Carey School of Business also came in at No. 7 on the list of best online MBA programs.

ASU also topped the list of educational administration programs.

Other high finishes included a No. 3 rankings for online bachelor’s programs for veterans and No. 4 for psychology.

Overall, 23 online programs from ASU made the top 10 in their respective fields.

“ASU Online has seen tremendous growth and stands out from the competition — enrolling more students and offering more online undergraduate bachelor’s programs than any other university ranked in the top 200 without compromising educational quality,” Phil Regier, university dean for educational initiatives and CEO of EdPlus, said in a press release.

Last year, more 83,000 students were enrolled online at ASU including nearly 9,000 military and military-affiliated students.

The University of Arizona was also placed near the top for veterans programs at No. 4 to go along with a No. 6 mark for business.

The university placed in the top 33 in engagement and faculty credentials and training.

“Our consistently excellent performance in these rankings further establishes Arizona Online as a leader and an innovator in providing high-quality online education and exemplifies our dedication to educational flexibility and accessibility,” University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a press release.

UArizona began offering online bachelor’s degree programs in 2015-16, and more than 8,100 online students enrolled last fall.

“As more students pursue online educational opportunities, we will continue to explore ways in which we can provide students with high-quality, innovative learning experiences,” Craig Wilson, vice provost for online, distance and continuing education, added in the release.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide and the University of Illinois–Chicago tied for second behind Florida on the best online bachelor’s programs list.

The Medical University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University–College Station and the University of North Carolina–Charlotte tied for the No. 4 spot ahead of ASU.

Arizona State finished No. 6 and Arizona tied for No. 7 in the 2022 rankings.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

