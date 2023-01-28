Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix water conservation program needs volunteers to work with community

Jan 27, 2023, 8:00 PM
PHOENIX – A conservation program overseen by the city of Phoenix is looking for volunteers to help spread the word about smart water usage.

Applications to the Water Wrangler Institute must be submitted online by Tuesday.

Virtual training is scheduled to run Thursday evenings from Feb. 16 to March 9; completion of all four sessions – 12 hours – are required to complete program.

“The continued Colorado River water shortage is a stark reminder of how important it is for everyone to reduce their water use,” the Phoenix Department of Water Services said in press release.

“The innovative Water Wrangler program will teach people about water and empower them to share their knowledge with others,” the department said.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Other qualifications for volunteers include: excellent communication skills; passion about the subject; comfort with public speaking and familiarity with community development.

Training covers Water 101, utility operations, water resources and conservation, and outreach education.

Participants earn a certificate and a shirt when training is complete and are deemed ready to “serve as community representatives at local events, public meetings, and city of Phoenix programs,” the department said.

