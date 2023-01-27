Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale police say 2 more cars targeted with Molotov cocktails

Jan 27, 2023, 6:56 AM
(Wikimedia Commons Photo)
PHOENIX – Police in Scottsdale said Thursday two more cars were targeted with Molotov cocktails in the past week, bringing the total to four in January.

There was little to no damage to the vehicles in the latest incidents, the Scottsdale Police Department said, unlike the first two times when luxury cars were set on fire with an accelerant.

Two of the fires have been in the same restaurant parking lot – Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads.

The criminal binge began Jan. 7. A silver Lexus RX350 was burned shortly before 8 p.m. while parked in a retail complex near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura.

Next, a black Tesla Model S was set on fire at Postino Highland around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 14. Bystanders put out the flames with dirt, police said.

In the third report, police said a car parked at Postino Highland on Jan. 17 was struck on the door by a glass object around 8:45 p.m.

There was minor damage to the parked vehicle.

A fourth car was parked at Campo Italian Bistro near Hayden and Doubletree Ranch roads Jan. 21 around 8 p.m. There was no damage, police said.

Police did not release details about the types of vehicles in the newest reports and don’t have any suspects.

If anyone has information about the cases the can call police at 480-312-5000 or 480-312-8477 (TIPS).

