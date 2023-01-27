PHOENIX — A pair of metro Phoenix restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States in 2023.

De Babel, a Middle Eastern restaurant located near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima freeway in Scottsdale, came in at No. 39.

The eatery’s most popular dishes include the chicken tawook sandwich, chicken shawarma sandwich and the lamb tikka.

The Valley’s other restaurant to make the list was Cocina Madrigal at No. 57.

The family-run Mexican spot near 16th Street and Broadway Road topped Yelp’s list in 2022 and made it once again for the current year.

Two more Arizona restaurants outside of the Valley also received recognition.

Tucson’s Tumerico was selected as No. 8 and Buendia Breakfast and Lunch Cafe, also located in the southern Arizona city, was No. 26.

Yelp said it reached out to its users and community mangers to submit their favorite restaurants in order to compile the rankings.

Ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions were among the criteria.

Here’s the full top 100 list:

