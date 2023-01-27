Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants on Yelp’s list of top 100 places to eat in 2023

Jan 26, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photos)...
(Facebook Photos)
(Facebook Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A pair of metro Phoenix restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States in 2023.

De Babel, a Middle Eastern restaurant located near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima freeway in Scottsdale, came in at No. 39.

The eatery’s most popular dishes include the chicken tawook sandwich, chicken shawarma sandwich and the lamb tikka.

The Valley’s other restaurant to make the list was Cocina Madrigal at No. 57.

RELATED STORIES

The family-run Mexican spot near 16th Street and Broadway Road topped Yelp’s list in 2022 and made it once again for the current year.

Two more Arizona restaurants outside of the Valley also received recognition.

Tucson’s Tumerico was selected as No. 8 and Buendia Breakfast and Lunch Cafe, also located in the southern Arizona city, was No. 26.

Yelp said it reached out to its users and community mangers to submit their favorite restaurants in order to compile the rankings.

Ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions were among the criteria.

Here’s the full top 100 list:

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

St. Mary’s Food Bank accepting citrus donations through April

It is citrus season for the St. Mary’s Food Bank, and donations are being accepted at both locations through April 30.
18 hours ago
(Arizona State University Photo; UArizona Photo)...
KTAR.com

ASU, UArizona ranked among nation’s top 10 online programs by US News and World Report

ASU came in at No. 7 on the list of online bachelor's programs with UArizona at No. 10 on a list of 359 schools ranked.
18 hours ago
A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air III sold for $275,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale...
Kevin Stone

Barrett-Jackson car auction causing traffic jams in Scottsdale

The 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction has been so popular that it's causing traffic jams as it breaks attendance records.
18 hours ago
(Arizona Capitol Museum Photo)...
Associated Press

Arizona Republicans change legislative rules on preserving emails, texts

Republicans in the Arizona Legislature changed the rules on how long state lawmakers have to preserve emails and text messages.
18 hours ago
Demonstrators stage a rally in front of the White House to celebrate President Joe Biden's plan to ...
Kevin Stone

Lawsuits keeping over 300,000 Arizonans from getting student loan relief

Lawsuits are preventing more than 300,000 Arizonans from having some or all of their student debt dismissed, the Biden administration said Friday.
18 hours ago
(Facebook/Gila River Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix

Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants on Yelp’s list of top 100 places to eat in 2023