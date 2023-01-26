Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February

Jan 26, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:48 am
(File Photos)...
(File Photos)
(File Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise.

First, Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a grand opening weekend Feb. 3-5 for a store at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway, near Waddell Road and State Route 303.

Surprise Mayor Skip Hall will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:35 a.m. Feb. 3. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Grocery stores are essential to a healthy and vibrant community, and this Sprouts location is coming to an area that is booming with growth and prime for expanded services,” Hall said in a press release. “I am happy to know residents will have access to the fresh meal options that Sprouts provides.”

RELATED STORIES

The first 200 shoppers on Feb. 3 and 4 will receive goodie bags filled with samples. Customers who text SURPRISE to 777-688 can receive 20% off their purchase at checkout through the Sprouts app.

About 7 miles north of the new Sprouts, Fry’s Marketplace will debut Feb. 22 at 16400 N. Pat Tillman Blvd., near 163rd Avenue and U.S. 60.

The 128,000-square-foot store will feature a Starbucks counter, cheese shop, sushi station and grab-and-go case with Chompie’s sandwiches and soups.

In addition to groceries, the Fry’s will have apparel and housewares departments, a pharmacy with a drive-thru and an 18-pump gas station.

“Not only will our customers find fresh, affordable food, but they will also find some of the most friendly and caring associates who are ready to meet their everyday needs,” Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in a press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants on Yelp’s list of top 100 places to eat in 2023

A pair of metro Phoenix restaurants made Yelp's list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States in 2023.
21 hours ago
FILE - A Goodyear tire sits on display at a tire shop on Feb. 12, 2014, in South Euclid, Ohio. A f...
Associated Press

Arizona lawyer subpoenaed in criminal investigation of Goodyear tires

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires.
21 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.
21 hours ago
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
21 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
21 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February