Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February

PHOENIX – West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise.

First, Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a grand opening weekend Feb. 3-5 for a store at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway, near Waddell Road and State Route 303.

Surprise Mayor Skip Hall will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:35 a.m. Feb. 3. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Grocery stores are essential to a healthy and vibrant community, and this Sprouts location is coming to an area that is booming with growth and prime for expanded services,” Hall said in a press release. “I am happy to know residents will have access to the fresh meal options that Sprouts provides.”

The first 200 shoppers on Feb. 3 and 4 will receive goodie bags filled with samples. Customers who text SURPRISE to 777-688 can receive 20% off their purchase at checkout through the Sprouts app.

About 7 miles north of the new Sprouts, Fry’s Marketplace will debut Feb. 22 at 16400 N. Pat Tillman Blvd., near 163rd Avenue and U.S. 60.

The 128,000-square-foot store will feature a Starbucks counter, cheese shop, sushi station and grab-and-go case with Chompie’s sandwiches and soups.

In addition to groceries, the Fry’s will have apparel and housewares departments, a pharmacy with a drive-thru and an 18-pump gas station.

“Not only will our customers find fresh, affordable food, but they will also find some of the most friendly and caring associates who are ready to meet their everyday needs,” Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in a press release.

