Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Jan 26, 2023, 2:00 PM
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)
(Richard Beland Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Nickelback’s 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center on July 12.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the show.

Nickelback released the album “Get Rollin'” last November. The Canadian group’s 10th studio album debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts.

Named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable of the past two decades.

RELATED STORIES

The four-piece band, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, boasts many hits, including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar,” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

The group has notched sales of more than 50 million units in the 2000s decade, behind only The Beatles.

The tour will visit 38 cities this summer starting June 12 in Quebec City. It will continue across North America with stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and more before ending Aug. 30 in Belmont Park, N.Y.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants on Yelp’s list of top 100 places to eat in 2023

A pair of metro Phoenix restaurants made Yelp's list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States in 2023.
20 hours ago
FILE - A Goodyear tire sits on display at a tire shop on Feb. 12, 2014, in South Euclid, Ohio. A f...
Associated Press

Arizona lawyer subpoenaed in criminal investigation of Goodyear tires

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires.
20 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.
20 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
20 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
20 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July