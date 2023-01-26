Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

PHOENIX — Nickelback’s 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center on July 12.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the show.

Nickelback released the album “Get Rollin'” last November. The Canadian group’s 10th studio album debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts.

Named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable of the past two decades.

The four-piece band, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, boasts many hits, including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar,” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

The group has notched sales of more than 50 million units in the 2000s decade, behind only The Beatles.

The tour will visit 38 cities this summer starting June 12 in Quebec City. It will continue across North America with stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and more before ending Aug. 30 in Belmont Park, N.Y.

