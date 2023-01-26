Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sonora Quest offering 3-in-1 testing for influenza, RSV and COVID-19

Jan 26, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:18 am
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, influenza or RSV can now take a single test to get results for the three unique viruses through Sonora Quest Laboratories.

The 3-in-1 respiratory virus combination test was launched Tuesday, which will be available upon orders from one’s health care provider, according to a press release.

Testing will be done through a nasopharyngeal swab, similar to the COVID-19 PCR testing, with results expected to return within an average of 2-4 days.

“Because the symptoms from these viruses are so similar, the most accurate way to determine whether you have COVID-19, RSV or the flu, is to get tested,” Scientific Medical Director Stacy White said in the release.

“Our new respiratory combination testing helps Arizonans get those answers faster from a single swab — and with the high infection rates and hospitalizations caused by these viruses, it’s needed now more than ever.”

More than 31,000 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and more than 13,900 cases of RSV have been reported in Arizona since influenza/RSV season began on Oct. 2. The new coronavirus subvariant also currently makes up about 43% of COVID-19 cases in the nation, the release said.

“COVID-19, RSV and the flu are widespread in Arizona, and one of the best ways to slow the spread is to get tested,” White said.

“Knowing your status helps determine the best options for treatment and prevents you from spreading it to your loved ones.”

