PHOENIX — The former Glendale home of the Arizona Coyotes said it had a record-breaking revenue year in 2022.

Desert Diamond Arena, renamed from Gila River Arena in August, hosted over 50 live events in the venue’s 19th year.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this news and what it means for our community and the businesses in Westgate,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said in a press release.

Glendale committed to turning the arena into a hub for concerts and other events after the Coyotes, who had occupied the arena since 2003, played their last game there in April.

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Pearl Jam were some of the notable acts to perform at Desert Diamond Arena last year.

The venue also hosted Professional Bull Riders and the celebrity fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

Desert Diamond Arena’s general manager, Dale Adams, is expecting an equally busy 2023.

Carrie Underwood, Muse and Zach Bryan are already on the docket.

Renovations are also slated to begin soon to modernize the facility.

“As exciting as this is, I’m even more excited about 2023,” Adams said.

“I’d like to thank the city of Glendale, our partners, this incredible community and the many visitors who purchase tickets and support us. We wouldn’t have accomplished this without you.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.