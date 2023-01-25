Close
ARIZONA NEWS

19-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Phoenix

Jan 25, 2023, 11:01 AM
Robert Alexis Hernandez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Phoenix last week, authorities said.

Robert Alexis Hernandez was booked on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said.

He is accused of shooting Aaron Joseph Hernandez in Phoenix’s Maryvale neighborhood on Jan. 18. Police said the suspect and victim are not related.

The suspect, victim and others were meeting in a vehicle near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue when multiple shots were fired, police said.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. and found Aaron Hernandez with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, including the suspect, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Robert Hernandez left the area and was picked up and taken to a hospital by an unknown person, police said.

Detectives used evidence and witness interviews to identify Robert Hernandez as a suspect. He was interviewed and booked into Maricopa County Jail.

The case is still active. Anybody with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

