Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s where to recycle live Christmas trees around metro Phoenix

Dec 29, 2023, 1:30 PM

While some cities offer curbside pickup, most have drop-off sites scattered across the Valley for a...

While some cities offer curbside pickup, most have drop-off sites scattered across the Valley for an easy Christmas tree disposal process. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — As the holiday season comes to a close, families across metro Phoenix will soon begin disposing of their real Christmas trees.

While some cities offer curbside pickup, most have drop-off sites scattered for an easy disposal process.

Before transporting trees or wreaths, residents are advised to bring them unbagged with decorations and lights removed for fast and effective drop-offs.

Some cities will use chippings for landscape projects while others will replant live trees in municipal parks.

RELATED STORIES

Where can I drop off my Christmas tree in metro Phoenix?

Click on the links below for locations to drop off your Christmas tree in your Valley city.

Apache Junction: Trees can be taken to Apache Junction Animal Control at 725 E. Baseline Road or Prospector Park at 3015 N. Idaho Road 24 hours a day through Jan. 31.

Buckeye: Most city fire stations along with the Palo Verde Energy Education Center will accept trees Jan 7. and Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chandler: There are 11 drop-off locations throughout the city, as well as an option to donate live potted trees at the Chandler Community Center (125 E. Commonwealth Ave.) to be replanted at city parks. Trees will also be picked up on regular curbside collection recycling days through Jan. 12.

El Mirage: Trees can be left out for curbside pickup on Jan. 4 before 5 a.m. A drop-off location also will be available at the El Mirage Public Works facility (10355 N. 121st Ave.) Jan. 2-5 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Gilbert: Trees can be taken to three locations across the city. Hetchler Park (4260 S. Greenfield Road) and Nichols Park (700 N. Higley Road) will accept trees from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 8. Sunbelt Rentals at 1313 E. Baseline Road will accept trees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 7.

Glendale: There are several sites to drop off a tree through Jan. 7.

Goodyear: Residents can place trees on the curb for bulk pickup or date them to A to Z Equipment Rentals from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 8.

Litchfield Park: Residents can drop off their live trees at the site east of Litchfield Park City Hall, 214 W. Wigwam Blvd., through Jan. 9.

Mesa: There are five 24-hour sites available for drop-off services through Jan. 16. Wreaths will not be accepted at the drop-off sites. There are also two sites that accept live potted Christmas trees.

Peoria: The city will offer various locations for residents to drop off their trees through Jan. 3.

Phoenix: The city has multiple drop-off sites listed that will accept trees through Jan. 7. Call 602-262-6251 for more information.

Queen Creek: The city offers free self-service drop-off through Jan. 9 The self-service drop-off area is located just north of the Town’s Field Operations Facility at 19715 S. 220th St. and can only be accessed via Ryan Road.

Scottsdale: Residents can take trees to one of seven locations through Jan. 15. Trees left in a green waste pile will be picked up during bulk trash service at single-family homes.

Surprise: The city has four 24-hour drop-off sites available through Jan. 17.

Tempe: Trees will be accepted through Jan. 30 at the city compost yard at 1001 N. Rio Road.

Tolleson: Residents can drop off trees at the Field Operations Department at 9601 W. Jefferson St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays from Jan. 2 to Jan. 19.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of a gas pump...

Kevin Stone

Gas prices spike overnight by more than 10 cents in parts of Arizona, including Valley

Many Arizona motorists received an unpleasant surprise at the pump Friday, as gas prices jumped overnight by more than a dime in some regions.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: As more states begin to bar Donald Trump from the ballot, will Arizona soon follow suit?

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to continue his campaign. KTAR News guest host and legal […]

3 hours ago

The Arizona Humane Society is offering $50 dog adoptions through the end of the year. (AHS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society offering $50 dog adoptions through end of year

Those wanting to end 2023 with a new furry friend in their life can do so for just $50 through the end of the year at the Arizona Humane Society.

3 hours ago

Hands hold up glasses of champagne during a New Year's Eve party...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area weather ‘looking pretty good’ for New Year’s weekend

Valley revelers should be able to ring in the new year without worrying too much about the weather, according to forecasters.

4 hours ago

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon and FBI representative Nitiana Mann...

Associated Press

Arizona man seeks dismissal of charge over online post after deadly attack in Australia

An Arizona man is seeking the dismissal of a charge related to online posts that allegedly incited a deadly attack in Australia.

7 hours ago

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan throwing out the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series ...

KTAR.com

Here are 5 of KTAR News’ feel-good stories from 2023

After another turbulent news cycle in 2023 in metro Phoenix and across the state, here are five of our top feel-good stories.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Here’s where to recycle live Christmas trees around metro Phoenix