Here’s where to recycle live Christmas trees around metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — As the holiday season comes to a close, families across metro Phoenix will soon begin disposing of their real Christmas trees.

While some cities offer curbside pickup, most have drop-off sites scattered for an easy disposal process.

Before transporting trees or wreaths, residents are advised to bring them unbagged with decorations and lights removed for fast and effective drop-offs.

Some cities will use chippings for landscape projects while others will replant live trees in municipal parks.

Where can I drop off my Christmas tree in metro Phoenix?

Click on the links below for locations to drop off your Christmas tree in your Valley city.

Apache Junction: Trees can be taken to Apache Junction Animal Control at 725 E. Baseline Road or Prospector Park at 3015 N. Idaho Road 24 hours a day through Jan. 31.

Buckeye: Most city fire stations along with the Palo Verde Energy Education Center will accept trees Jan 7. and Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chandler: There are 11 drop-off locations throughout the city, as well as an option to donate live potted trees at the Chandler Community Center (125 E. Commonwealth Ave.) to be replanted at city parks. Trees will also be picked up on regular curbside collection recycling days through Jan. 12.

El Mirage: Trees can be left out for curbside pickup on Jan. 4 before 5 a.m. A drop-off location also will be available at the El Mirage Public Works facility (10355 N. 121st Ave.) Jan. 2-5 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Gilbert: Trees can be taken to three locations across the city. Hetchler Park (4260 S. Greenfield Road) and Nichols Park (700 N. Higley Road) will accept trees from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 8. Sunbelt Rentals at 1313 E. Baseline Road will accept trees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 7.

Glendale: There are several sites to drop off a tree through Jan. 7.

Goodyear: Residents can place trees on the curb for bulk pickup or date them to A to Z Equipment Rentals from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 8.

Litchfield Park: Residents can drop off their live trees at the site east of Litchfield Park City Hall, 214 W. Wigwam Blvd., through Jan. 9.

Mesa: There are five 24-hour sites available for drop-off services through Jan. 16. Wreaths will not be accepted at the drop-off sites. There are also two sites that accept live potted Christmas trees.

Peoria: The city will offer various locations for residents to drop off their trees through Jan. 3.

Phoenix: The city has multiple drop-off sites listed that will accept trees through Jan. 7. Call 602-262-6251 for more information.

Queen Creek: The city offers free self-service drop-off through Jan. 9 The self-service drop-off area is located just north of the Town’s Field Operations Facility at 19715 S. 220th St. and can only be accessed via Ryan Road.

Scottsdale: Residents can take trees to one of seven locations through Jan. 15. Trees left in a green waste pile will be picked up during bulk trash service at single-family homes.

Surprise: The city has four 24-hour drop-off sites available through Jan. 17.

Tempe: Trees will be accepted through Jan. 30 at the city compost yard at 1001 N. Rio Road.

Tolleson: Residents can drop off trees at the Field Operations Department at 9601 W. Jefferson St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays from Jan. 2 to Jan. 19.

