EPA action against devices that harm air quality includes Arizona business

PHOENIX — An Arizona motorsports business is part of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency action against an Idaho company for illegally selling emissions-control defeat devices.

Stage 3 Motorsports in Arizona is a related company of Premier Performance of Rexburg, Idaho, one of the nation’s largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, according to a press release. Two other companies are related to Premier Performance and part of the action, including a business in Utah and another in Iowa.

It is alleged the four companies between January 2017 and February 2019 combined to sell or manufacture at least 64,000 parts or components that bypass, defeat, or render inoperative technology to reduce vehicle emissions to meet state and federal standards.

The EPA estimated the emissions impact of removing control devices on just one pickup truck is equivalent to putting about 300 new pickup trucks on the road.

“These companies sold tens of thousands of aftermarket defeat devices, and as a result, tens of thousands of trucks now operate without the filters, catalysts and other emissions controls that help keep our air clean,” Ed Kowalski, director of EPA region 10’s enforcement and compliance assurance division, said in the release.

Premier Performance has agreed to pay a $3 million penalty under the Clean Air Act, according to the release.

“These settlements will prevent future violations by requiring the companies to ensure that the products they sell do not adversely affect emissions,” Kowalski said.

The release of approximately 3.5 million pounds of air pollution per year will be prevented through the action, according to the release.

Emissions released by tampered diesel pickup trucks contribute to serious health problems in the United States including premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis and decreased lung function, according to the release.

The companies as part of the action have agreed to stop manufacturing and selling all products that violate the Clean Air Act and have told the EPA that work practice standards and procedural safeguards have been implemented to prevent the sale of emission-control defeat devices.

Follow @KTAR923