ARIZONA BORDER AND IMMIGRATION NEWS

Arizona Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari explains opposition to Laken Riley Act

Jan 22, 2025, 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona’s newest Democratic member of Congress explained Tuesday why she opposes the Laken Riley Act, a bill with broad bipartisan support from other state leaders.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari said she is concerned that the legislation lacks due process, isn’t properly funded and will lead to racial profiling.

“I think everyone, Democrat or Republican, can agree we need a secure border, we need comprehensive immigration reform,” she told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

“This bill isn’t that. This bill should never be branded as a border bill. That’s not what it is.”

RELATED STORIES

The bill, which the Senate passed on Monday, could be one of the first to reach President Donald Trump’s desk after his second inauguration.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, whom Ansari succeeded in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District, cosponsored the Senate version, which still requires House approval. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, joined Gallego on the yes side.

Ansari voted no on the original House version on Jan. 7, but Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton was one of 48 Democrats who joined the Republican majority in voting for it. The state’s only other congressional Democrat, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, did not vote as he recovers from cancer back in Tucson.

In addition, Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs expressed gratitude toward Gallego for cosponsoring the bill.

What is the Laken Riley Act?

The Laken Riley Act is named after a Georgia nursing student whose murder by a Venezuelan man last year became a rallying cry for Trump’s White House campaign.

If signed into law, the bill would require federal authorities to take custody of anybody in the country illegally who commits a theft-related crime, including burglary, larceny and shoplifting.

The man convicted of killing Riley, Jose Ibarra, had previously been cited for shoplifting.

In addition, the Laken Riley Act would allow states to sue the federal government for failing to properly enforce immigration laws.

Why does Rep. Yassamin Ansari oppose Laken Riley Act?

Ansari said she’s making decisions in Congress based on what she thinks is best for her diverse Phoenix district. Her biggest concern about the Laken Riley Act is the lack of due process.

“Let’s say somebody is at a gas station and they are simply accused of stealing a pack of gum,” the Democratic House freshman class president said. “They could be deported immediately without any due process whatsoever.”

The former Phoenix City Council member is also worried about the cost of this bill and other proposed immigration policies.

“Even ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has said that there is no budget for this kind of work. It’s going to take away from dealing with actual violent crime in this country,” she said.

On top of that, Ansari said the bill harkens back to Arizona’s controversial SB1070 by potentially instigating racial profiling against people who appear to be from other countries.

“This provides an opportunity for people to just simply point fingers, racially profile, stereotype,” she said. “We’re going back to the days of SB1070, and that is not a history in Arizona that I think we should be reliving.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Border and Immigration News

“I don't think it's a close call at all,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said about her la...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes expects birthright citizenship lawsuit to reach Supreme Court

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes expects her lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship to reach the Supreme Court.

5 hours ago

troops border...

Associated Press

Pentagon to send up to 1,500 troops to help secure US-Mexico border, officials say

The Pentagon will begin deploying as many as 1,500 active duty troops to help secure the southern border in the coming days, officials said.

6 hours ago

Rep. Yassamin Ansari believes the Laken Riley Act lacks due process, isn’t properly funded and wi...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari explains opposition to Laken Riley Act

Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari explained why she opposes the Laken Riley Act, a bill with bipartisan support from other Arizona leaders.

9 hours ago

birthright citizenship...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins lawsuit to block President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship

Arizona is participating in a multistate lawsuit opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

1 day ago

Ruben Gallego speaks during a Nov. 4, 2024, campaign event in Tempe....

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s Gallego gives mixed reviews to Trump’s border security policy rollout

Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is giving mixed reviews to President Donald Trump’s border security policy rollout.

1 day ago

Immigration executive orders...

Associated Press

President Trump takes immediate action to crack down on immigration

President Donald Trump moved to implement a wide-ranging series of steps designed to crack down on immigration soon after being sworn in.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

