PHOENIX – Arizona’s newest Democratic member of Congress explained Tuesday why she opposes the Laken Riley Act, a bill with broad bipartisan support from other state leaders.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari said she is concerned that the legislation lacks due process, isn’t properly funded and will lead to racial profiling.

“I think everyone, Democrat or Republican, can agree we need a secure border, we need comprehensive immigration reform,” she told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

“This bill isn’t that. This bill should never be branded as a border bill. That’s not what it is.”

The bill, which the Senate passed on Monday, could be one of the first to reach President Donald Trump’s desk after his second inauguration.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, whom Ansari succeeded in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District, cosponsored the Senate version, which still requires House approval. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, joined Gallego on the yes side.

Ansari voted no on the original House version on Jan. 7, but Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton was one of 48 Democrats who joined the Republican majority in voting for it. The state’s only other congressional Democrat, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, did not vote as he recovers from cancer back in Tucson.

In addition, Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs expressed gratitude toward Gallego for cosponsoring the bill.

What is the Laken Riley Act?

The Laken Riley Act is named after a Georgia nursing student whose murder by a Venezuelan man last year became a rallying cry for Trump’s White House campaign.

If signed into law, the bill would require federal authorities to take custody of anybody in the country illegally who commits a theft-related crime, including burglary, larceny and shoplifting.

The man convicted of killing Riley, Jose Ibarra, had previously been cited for shoplifting.

In addition, the Laken Riley Act would allow states to sue the federal government for failing to properly enforce immigration laws.

Why does Rep. Yassamin Ansari oppose Laken Riley Act?

Ansari said she’s making decisions in Congress based on what she thinks is best for her diverse Phoenix district. Her biggest concern about the Laken Riley Act is the lack of due process.

“Let’s say somebody is at a gas station and they are simply accused of stealing a pack of gum,” the Democratic House freshman class president said. “They could be deported immediately without any due process whatsoever.”

The former Phoenix City Council member is also worried about the cost of this bill and other proposed immigration policies.

“Even ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has said that there is no budget for this kind of work. It’s going to take away from dealing with actual violent crime in this country,” she said.

On top of that, Ansari said the bill harkens back to Arizona’s controversial SB1070 by potentially instigating racial profiling against people who appear to be from other countries.

“This provides an opportunity for people to just simply point fingers, racially profile, stereotype,” she said. “We’re going back to the days of SB1070, and that is not a history in Arizona that I think we should be reliving.”

