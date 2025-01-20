Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Senate passes immigrant detention bill that could be among first measures Trump signs into law

Jan 20, 2025, 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Senate on Monday passed a bill that would require federal authorities to detain migrants accused of theft and violent crimes, the first measure he likely will sign into law and giving more weight to his plans to deport millions of migrants.

Trump has made a broad crackdown on illegal immigration his top priority, and Congress, with Republicans in control and some Democrats willing to go along, is showing it is ready to follow suit. The bill passed 64-35, with 12 Democrats joining with Republicans voting in favor.

Passage of the Laken Riley Act — named after a Georgia nursing student whose murder by a Venezuelan man last year became a rallying cry for Trump’s White House campaign — was a sign of how Congress has shifted sharply right on border security and immigration.

“We don’t want criminals coming into our country,” Trump told supporters at the Capitol, adding he looked forward to holding a bill signing “within a week or so.”

The bill now heads back to the Republican-controlled House, which passed its version earlier this month and will need to approve changes made in the Senate. The Senate expanded the legislation to target immigrants who assault a police officer or are accused of crimes that kill or seriously injure someone.

Trump is already ending many of former President Joe Biden’s border and immigration programs, turning the United States away from the Democrat’s attempts at more humane immigration policies at a time when record numbers of people were sometimes arriving at the border with Mexico. Swift action on immigration policy was proof of how Democrats were no longer resisting some strict enforcement proposals.

“Anyone who commits a crime should be held accountable. That’s why I voted to pass the Laken Riley Act,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said on social media after its passage. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said that a “secure border” and support for immigration were “fully compatible.”

The bill cleared a key procedural vote in the Senate last week with support from Democrats, and similar legislation gained support from 48 House Democrats earlier this month.

“If you come into this country illegally and you commit a crime, you should not be free to roam the streets of this nation,” said Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who helped push the bill through the Senate.

RELATED STORIES

The legislation would require federal authorities to detain migrants accused of crimes such as shoplifting, as well as offenses that injure or kill someone, and would grant states new legal standing to challenge federal immigration decisions, including by immigration judges.

Critics of the bill say that provision will open the door for Republican state attorneys general to wage a legal battle against federal immigration decisions, injecting even more uncertainty and partisanship into immigration policy.

How will the Laken Riley Act be enforced?

Deporting millions of migrants or enforcing the Laken Riley Act will largely depend on Congress’ ability to allocate $100 billion. Republicans are debating how to approve that money through a process known as budget reconciliation that will allow them to squeeze it through Congress purely on party-line votes.

That won’t be easy in the House, where Republicans hold the majority by just a few seats. They will also face intense pressure to balance their pledges to tame budget deficits and concerns about the economic, as well as humanitarian, impacts of mass deportations.

Currently, the Laken Riley Act has no funding attached to it, but Democrats on the Appropriations Committee estimate the bill would cost $83 billion over the next three years, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has estimated it would need to nearly triple the number of detention beds and conduct more than 80 removal flights per week to implement the requirements, according to the memo.

“That’s a lot of money to spend on a bill that is going to cause chaos, punish legal immigrants, and undermine due process in America — all while drawing resources away from true threats,” said Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a floor speech last week.

Democrats also raised concerns about its impact on immigrants who have received deportation protection from an Obama-era program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Trump sought to end the program during his first term, but he also occasionally expressed openness to allowing those covered by it to stay in the U.S.

What are Arizona leaders saying about the passing of the Laken Riley Act?

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs thanked newly appointed Sen. Ruben Gallego for co-sponsoring the bill and representing the state well.

The Laken Riley Act is an important step forward that will help keep our communities safe and secure our border,” Hobbs said in a press release.

Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado also thanked Gallego for his efforts and recognized the unique challenges of being a border town.

The daily flow between Arizona and Mexico is necessary and beneficial, but it is critical that our law enforcement and border officers have the resources and authority to protect the community by upholding the law,” Maldonado said in the release.

United States News

This screenshot captured on Jan. 21, 2025, shows the error message that now appears on what was the...

Associated Press

Trump Administration shuts down White House Spanish-language page, social media

Within hours of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the new administration took down the Spanish-language version of the official White House website. The site — currently https://www.whitehouse.gov/es/ — now gives users an “Error 404” message. It also included a “Go Home” button that directed viewers to a page featuring a video montage of Trump in his […]

3 hours ago

Roughly half of the Minnesota House seats remain empty as Democrats fail to show up after the legis...

Associated Press

Minnesota’s high court will weigh intervening in a partisan struggle roiling the state Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday on whether it should wade into a partisan power struggle that has roiled the state House for over a week, with Democratic lawmakers boycotting the state Capitol to try to prevent their Republican colleagues from exploiting their temporary one-seat majority. Although the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The snow-covered coastal plain area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is seen, with the...

Associated Press

Trump targets Alaska’s oil and other resources as environmentalists gear up for a fight

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump’s expansive executive order aimed at boosting oil and gas drilling, mining and logging in Alaska is being cheered by state political leaders who see new fossil fuel development as critical to Alaska’s economic future and criticized by environmental groups that see the proposals as worrying in the face […]

3 hours ago

Students arrive for school Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. (AP P...

Associated Press

Trump’s immigration crackdown leaves some families weighing the risk of sending kids to school

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As President Donald Trump cracks down on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, some families are wondering if it is safe to send their children to school. In many districts, educators have sought to reassure immigrant parents that schools are safe places for their kids, despite the president’s campaign pledge to carry […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Fire risk and strong winds continue in Southern California with potential rain on the horizon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parched Southern California was forecast to face more dangerous winds on Wednesday but could get some badly needed rain this weekend, dampening the prospects of another round of killer wildfires though even a small amount of precipitation could could create new challenges like toxic ash runoff. Los Angeles officials were preparing […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Winter storm that dropped record-breaking snow in New Orleans spreads into Florida and the Carolinas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A major winter storm that slammed Texas and blanketed the northern Gulf Coast with record-breaking snow moved east overnight, spreading heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and eastern Carolinas. The weather warning areas included big cities like Jacksonville, Florida, which is expected to see […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Senate passes immigrant detention bill that could be among first measures Trump signs into law