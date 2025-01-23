Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BORDER AND IMMIGRATION NEWS

Judge in Arizona’s multistate lawsuit temporarily blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Jan 23, 2025, 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and her colleagues won the first battle in their multistate lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against Trump’s “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship” executive order after calling it “a blatantly unconstitutional order” during a hearing Thursday.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour repeatedly interrupted a Justice Department lawyer during arguments to ask how he could consider the order constitutional. When the attorney, Brett Shumate, said he’d like a chance to explain it in a full briefing, Coughenour told him the hearing was his chance.

RELATED STORIES

Coughenour said he’s been on the bench for more than four decades and couldn’t remember seeing another case where the action challenged was so clearly unconstitutional.

Shumate said he respectfully disagreed and asked the judge for an opportunity to have a full briefing on the merits of the case, rather than have a 14-day restraining order issued blocking its implementation.

What did AG Mayes say about ruling by judge?

Mayes called Coughenour’s ruling “a win for the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.”

“His decision to grant a temporary restraining order against President Trump’s ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ executive order ending birthright citizenship is the first of many wins to come as my office fights instances of executive overreach and any illegal actions the new administration may take,” she said in a statement.

Mayes and attorneys general in Washington, Illinois and Oregon filed their suit on Tuesday, a day after Trump issued the order shortly after his inauguration.

The case is one of five being brought by 22 states and a number of immigrant rights groups across the country in response to Trump’s birthright citizenship order.

The lawsuits argue that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship for people born and naturalized in the U.S., and states have been interpreting the amendment that way for a century.

Ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War, the amendment says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s order asserts that the children of noncitizens are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and directs federal agencies not to recognize citizenship for children who don’t have at least one parent who is a citizen.

It was slated to take effect on Feb. 19 and, according to one of the lawsuits, could impact hundreds of thousands of people.

Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday she expects her case to be reach the Supreme Court, where she anticipates a favorable ruling.

“No president, regardless of political party, has the ability with the stroke of a pen to rewrite the United States Constitution,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Border and Immigration News

Andy Biggs wants to end birthright citizenship via 2025 bill...

Serena O'Sullivan

Andy Biggs backs bill that would codify Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship

Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona's fifth congressional district, is working with other Republicans to end birthright citizenship through a new bill.

20 hours ago

The judge in Arizona's multistate lawsuit against President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright...

Kevin Stone

Judge in Arizona’s multistate lawsuit temporarily blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes won the first battle in her multistate lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

24 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks to the media before a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmati...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly stresses importance of bipartisanship for border, immigration solutions

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is urging Republicans to work in a bipartisan fashion to find border security and immigration solutions.

1 day ago

AZ ICE Act...

Danny Shapiro

Senate president confident AZ ICE Act could reinforce cooperation with immigration policies

Senate President Warren Petersen believes a piece of legislation he recently introduced would ensure cooperation with enforcement of federal immigration laws.

2 days ago

“I don't think it's a close call at all,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said about her la...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes expects birthright citizenship lawsuit to reach Supreme Court

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes expects her lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship to reach the Supreme Court.

2 days ago

troops border...

Associated Press

Pentagon to send up to 1,500 troops to help secure US-Mexico border, officials say

The Pentagon will begin deploying as many as 1,500 active duty troops to help secure the southern border in the coming days, officials said.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Judge in Arizona’s multistate lawsuit temporarily blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order