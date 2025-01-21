Close
Arizona joins lawsuit to block President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship

Jan 21, 2025, 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Arizona is participating in a multistate lawsuit opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

Arizona’s Kris Mayes joined the attorneys general from Washington, Illinois and Oregon in filing the complaint in a U.S. District Court in Seattle on Tuesday, a day after Trump issued an executive order to eliminate birthright citizenship.

The lawsuit maintains that the order titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship” violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which says “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

What is Trump’s position on birthright citizenship?

The Trump administration’s position is that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” excludes children born to parents who are in the country illegally or on a temporary visa.

The White House said it’s ready to face the states in court and called the lawsuits “nothing more than an extension of the left’s resistance.”

“Radical leftists can either choose to swim against the tide and reject the overwhelming will of the people, or they can get on board and work with President Trump,” White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told The Associated Press.

However, the lawsuit makes the case that the issue of birthright citizenship for all children born on U.S. soil, regardless of their parent’s immigration status, has already been settled in the courts.

“While President Trump may want to take this nation back to a time before all American citizens were treated equally under the law, we will not allow him to do so,” Mayes said in a press release. “I am proud to stand with my fellow attorneys general to defend the constitutional rights that countless American patriots have fought for and died to protect.”

A separate but similar lawsuit was filed by 18 states, the city of San Francisco and the District of Columbia, according to ABC News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

