ARIZONA HOMELESSNESS NEWS

Construction starts on transitional housing project for veterans in West Valley

Feb 4, 2025, 2:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Construction is underway on VCP of Glendale, a transitional housing project for veterans experiencing homelessness and their families in the West Valley.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, Sen. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Abe Hamadeh and Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers were among the state and local officials who participated in Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Veterans Community Project community at 63rd and Grand avenues.

Maricopa County Supervisor Debbie Lesko, who also was there, said Veterans Community Project has been successful with similar transitional housing villages in other parts of the country.

“That’s why I’m excited that it’s in Glendale. Because I tell you what, it’s just a sad state of affairs when our veterans who have served our country are homeless and out on the streets,” Lesko told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Tuesday.

How will project help veterans experiencing homelessness?

Lesko said anybody who served in the military and doesn’t have a place to live will be eligible for VCP of Glendale housing, although the village is limited to 50 units.

“So, that will be based on need, and they’ll be able to live there as long as they need to get back on their feet,” she said. “The average time throughout the country for this type of facility is about 316 days, and so then the hope is that they’ll go into permanent housing.”

In addition to a roof over their heads, veterans will have access to a variety of services at VCP of Glendale.

That can include mental health or drug abuse counseling as well as assistance with employment and educational opportunities, Lesko said.

Where did financial support for VCP of Glendale come from?

Saturday’s groundbreaking came a little over a year after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

Meanwhile, the city of Glendale contributed $6.2 million and the state added $900,000, Lesko said. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Sanderson Ford also provided funding.

The total cost was expected to be about $14.2 million, according to a city of Glendale press release from January 2024.

“I am a fiscal conservative, but when it comes to veterans, we owe them to help them,” Lesko said. “They served our country; they risked our lives. And so, to me, that’s what government is for. Government is for public safety, for the military and for helping our veterans.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

