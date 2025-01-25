Windows Hello: Should you use this tool in 2025?...

Q: What’s Windows Hello, and should I be using it?

A: If you’re like most computer users, getting into your PC involves typing in a password or maybe even a PIN. Windows Hello is akin to what most of us have adopted on our smartphones: biometric access.

If your computer or tablet has the right hardware, accessing your computer using your face or your fingerprint can be more secure than traditional passwords.

What is Windows Hello?

Windows Hello is Microsoft’s biometric authentication system, built into Windows 10 and 11. Instead of relying solely on traditional passwords, it uses your face, fingerprint, or a PIN to unlock your PC, apps, and services.

Think of it as your personal, high-tech gatekeeper that provides both convenience and security.

Windows Hello doesn’t just allow you to unlock your computer as It can also integrate with websites, apps, and services that support FIDO2 (Fast Identity Online) standards.

This means you can log in to compatible accounts or services with just a glance or touch, no need to remember l those confusing passwords.

What Are the System Requirements?

Before you attempt to use it, it’s important to ensure your device is Windows Hello-ready and running Windows 10 or 11.

For facial recognition, your device must have an infrared (IR) camera that supports Windows Hello. Many modern laptops and tablets come with this capability. It is possible to use an external camera, which is more practical with desktop computers.

For fingerprint recognition, you’ll need a fingerprint scanner of some sort. They are often built into premium laptops or can be added via an external USB fingerprint scanner.

TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module): Most modern devices come equipped with TPM 2.0, a hardware feature that securely stores your biometric data and ensures that it never leaves your device.

How to Check for TPM 2.0

If you aren’t sure if your device has TPM 2.0 you can check by pressing the Windows Logo key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type tpm.msc and hit Enter to launch the TPM Management interface.

If you see something like “Compatible TPM cannot be found”, then your device lacks the necessary hardware or in some cases, it may be turned off in BIOS/UEFI.

If it is present, just make sure you look for the specific 2.0 version in the bottom right corner.

Why use Windows Hello?

Traditional passwords are gradually becoming vulnerable to attacks, especially if you reuse them across accounts. Windows Hello uses biometric data stored locally on your device, so even if someone hacks a website, your login credentials remain safe.

We all feel the fatigue of managing dozens of passwords to adhere to the security mandate of unique passwords for each account. Windows Hello eliminates the need to remember them all by offering secure, easy-to-use alternatives.

Combined with a Microsoft account, you can use Windows Hello to sync your authentication settings across multiple devices, giving you the same level of convenience wherever you work.

If you decide to set it up, remember to keep your backup PIN in a safe place just in case something happens to your biometric interface.