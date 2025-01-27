PHOENIX – With showers in the short-term Valley forecast for a few days this week, Phoenix’s second-longest streak without rain could end soon.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service (NWS) uses for the city’s official readings, hasn’t received measurable rainfall (at least 0.01 inches) since Aug. 22, 2024.

“We’re hoping that Sky Harbor can … measure at least 100th of an inch today so we can break our dry streak that has been ongoing for 157 days now,” Matt Salerno of the NWS in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

What is Phoenix’s longest streak without rain?

“As far as the dry period goes, 157 days is second-longest on record. The number one is 160 days. So, if we don’t get any measurable rainfall by Wednesday, we’ll tie the record. If we don’t get anything by Thursday, we’ll break the record,” Salerno said.

Showers that began early Monday in southwestern Arizona started moving into the West Valley around 8 a.m.

“These showers will continue to progress from west to east throughout the day,” Salerno said.

Salerno said Monday’s rainfall will be light and sporadic. The morning showers didn’t reach central Phoenix.

However, if Sky Harbor misses out Monday, Phoenix will have more chances to end its streak without rain in the coming days.

“We actually have at least a 50% chance of getting rain at Sky Harbor today. And then we’ll have on and off chances through Wednesday,” Salerno said.

In addition, Salerno said to expect cloudy skies with cooler temperatures over the first part of the week.

“We’re only looking at highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, probably, for the next three days here in the desert, with some cool nights overall,” he said.

