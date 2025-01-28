Arizona water supply investment of $60.3M announced by Hobbs...

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is taking new steps to make sure the state’s water supply flows for future generations.

The Democrat announced a $60.3 million water protection investment on Tuesday.

The millions will focus on conservation, advanced technology, infrastructure improvement and water sustainability efforts across the state.

Details about the massive water protection investment

Hobbs, who vowed to prioritize water sustainability in her 2025 State of the State speech, said the investment will help address statewide water issues.

“Arizona’s water future depends on taking action today,” Hobbs said in a Tuesday news release.

Hobbs hopes these key water investments will help support the state’s economy for years to come.

“Not only is my administration driving key policy reforms, I’m committed to making investments that protect water for every Arizonan and ensure our communities have the resources they need to continue growing for generations to come,” she said.

How will the money support Arizona water supply?

Her release broke down where the investment is going. The largest chunk of change is going to Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA), which will get $14.6 million to support its long-term sustainable solutions.

The second biggest chunk will go to support small public water systems through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). This $12.3 million investment will pay for technical support and infrastructure improvement to ensure these small systems can provide clean drinking water.

The city of Buckeye will also get a $12 million grant, which will help it:

Facilitate sustainable growth.

Use more of its renewable water supplies.

Reuse its effluent supplies. (An example of effluent water is wastewater from sewers that has been treated in a septic tank or sewage treatment plant.)

Recover those effluent supplies from a hydrologically connected area.

Additionally, $7 million will go to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, which will install groundwater monitoring index wells throughout rural Arizona.

Taking this step will enable the department to analyze declining groundwater levels. This way, they can ensure groundwater protection efforts will be effective.

More details about each Arizona water supply investment is available on the governor’s website.

