Arizona water supply investment of $60.3M announced by Hobbs...

Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA WATER NEWS

Arizona governor announces water protection investment of over $60 million

Jan 28, 2025, 5:05 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is taking new steps to make sure the state’s water supply flows for future generations.

The Democrat announced a $60.3 million water protection investment on Tuesday.

The millions will focus on conservation, advanced technology, infrastructure improvement and water sustainability efforts across the state.

Details about the massive water protection investment

Hobbs, who vowed to prioritize water sustainability in her 2025 State of the State speech, said the investment will help address statewide water issues.

“Arizona’s water future depends on taking action today,” Hobbs said in a Tuesday news release.

Hobbs hopes these key water investments will help support the state’s economy for years to come.

RELATED STORIES

“Not only is my administration driving key policy reforms, I’m committed to making investments that protect water for every Arizonan and ensure our communities have the resources they need to continue growing for generations to come,” she said.

How will the money support Arizona water supply?

Her release broke down where the investment is going. The largest chunk of change is going to Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA), which will get $14.6 million to support its long-term sustainable solutions.

The second biggest chunk will go to support small public water systems through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). This $12.3 million investment will pay for technical support and infrastructure improvement to ensure these small systems can provide clean drinking water.

The city of Buckeye will also get a $12 million grant, which will help it:

  • Facilitate sustainable growth.
  • Use more of its renewable water supplies.
  • Reuse its effluent supplies. (An example of effluent water is wastewater from sewers that has been treated in a septic tank or sewage treatment plant.)
  • Recover those effluent supplies from a hydrologically connected area.

Additionally, $7 million will go to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, which will install groundwater monitoring index wells throughout rural Arizona.

Taking this step will enable the department to analyze declining groundwater levels. This way, they can ensure groundwater protection efforts will be effective.

More details about each Arizona water supply investment is available on the governor’s website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Water News

Arizona water supply investment of $60.3M announced by Hobbs...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona governor announces water protection investment of over $60 million

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a water protection investment of $60.3 million on Tuesday. She hopes the money will bolster the Arizona water supply.

1 day ago

Colorado River Basin restoration project to begin soon...

Damon Allred

Arizona GFD, partners awarded nearly $25 million for Colorado River Basin restoration

The Arizona Game and Fish Department received a $24.5 million award to be used for restoration efforts within the Colorado River Basin.

4 days ago

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen looks on as Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her first State of t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leader discusses approach to working with Democratic governor

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said both parties are entering the fresh legislative year with similar priorities. It's the solutions that differ.

16 days ago

A water truck pulls into a road next to a Central Arizona Project canal near the Fondomonte farm in...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG sues Saudi-owned farm for allegedly overpumping La Paz County groundwater

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday she is suing a Saudi-owned farm for pumping so much groundwater that it's harming the surrounding community.

2 months ago

Mesa mayor election 2024 Mark Freeman...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa mayor-elect outlines details of water sustainability plans

The winner of the 2024 Mesa mayor election, Mark Freeman, said his extensive experience on water policy will help him in his future role.

3 months ago

Rural Arizona groundwater pumping...

Associated Press

Hobbs, water officials attempting to regulate rural Arizona groundwater pumping

Gov. Katie Hobbs and water officials are attempting to regulate rural Arizona groundwater pumping that is being drawn down through agricultural use.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Arizona governor announces water protection investment of over $60 million