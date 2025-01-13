PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hit on a number of topics, including border, housing and water, during her annual State of the State address on Monday.

Hobbs, a Democrat, outlined how she planned to improve the state in 2025 and, at times, challenged lawmakers to take action on key issues.

Here’s what Hobbs spoke on during her “Arizona Promise” speech:

State of the State: Border remains top priority

Hobbs recalled her most recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border at the Port of Nogales in November.

She applauded the job the Arizona National Guard and Border Patrol has done at the border in slowing the flow of drugs and undocumented migrants into the state.

Hobbs said more than 8 million fentanyl pills have been seized since July.

“I saw the critical work that these men and women are doing to protect us,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs added that she would work with the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature to continue to curb issues at the border.

“We must remain vigilant in protecting Arizonans from the cartels who seek to do us harm,” Hobbs said. “The fentanyl crisis is one of the greatest threats to public safety in our state’s history and requires a collaborative approach across state, local and federal governments.”

Housing solutions for all

Hobbs spoke about several housing issues.

First, she called for extending the state’s low income housing tax credit, a program designed for affordable rental housing for low-income individuals and families.

Hobbs also criticized vacation rentals that are owned by out-of-state corporations, saying they are making them less affordable and decreasing their quality.

“Arizonans want family homes, not party houses,” Hobbs said.

Potential housing solutions for veterans were also discussed.

Hobbs urged state politicians to make it possible to end veteran homelessness in the next decade.

She said her executive budget proposal would include a down payment on a plan called the Home for Heroes Fund.

“It will take all of us — state and local governments, nonprofits, veterans organizations and others — to see this commitment through,” Hobbs said. “Let’s work together to ensure our veterans have a place to call home.”

Water future

Another major point of conversation was Arizona’s water situation, with Hobbs saying “securing our water future is essential to preserving our way of life.”

She said she would fight against large corporations and “irresponsible developers” who don’t have the state’s best water interests in mind.

“I will never stop fighting for our water rights, because access to water is fundamental to preserving the Arizona Promise. Whether that means combatting federal overreach, out-of-state

interests, or exploitation from big corporations that hurt local farmers.

Hobbs also issued a warning to the Legislature, saying any bills that undermine the state’s water future would be vetoed.

“I remain committed to true, bipartisan reform to protect our groundwater,” Hobbs said. “But mark my words, if this Legislature fails to act, I will, again.”

Education

The battle over the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts rolls on and Hobbs remained steadfast in her support of putting guardrails on the expansive program.

Most of her discussion on education came on addressing Proposition 123. Funding for it, which pays for school funding among other things, is set to expire in July.

Hobbs has been pushing her plan to extend Prop 123, which would not raise taxes, by 10 years since early 2024.

“Renewing it is essential,” Hobbs said. “If we fail to act, we are throwing away an opportunity to fund teacher pay raises and give Arizona’s children the opportunity they deserve – all without raising taxes on a single Arizonan.”

Health care

Hobbs called for action on a number of health care issues.

She asked the Legislature to put bills on her desk that guarantee the right to contraception and access to fertility treatment.

Hobbs also urged for the repeal of an abortion reporting law that requires government surveillance of pregnant women.

“These aren’t just policy positions – they’re actions that embody the fundamental values of freedom and family,” Hobbs said.

