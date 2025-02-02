Close
Southbound SR-87 reopens at Fort McDowell Road near Fountain Hills after crash

Feb 2, 2025, 6:45 PM | Updated: 8:57 pm

Fort McDowell Road closure...

The southbound lanes of SR-87 were closed due to a crash on Sunday. (ADOT photo)

(ADOT photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened on Sunday at Fort McDowell Road east of Fountain Hills after a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT announced the closure at about 6:15 p.m. MST, which lasted nearly two hours.

The northbound lanes were initially closed as well but reopened quickly.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

 

