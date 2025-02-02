The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened on Sunday at Fort McDowell Road east of Fountain Hills after a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT announced the closure at about 6:15 p.m. MST, which lasted nearly two hours.

The northbound lanes were initially closed as well but reopened quickly.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

