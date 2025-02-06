Close
ARIZONA TRAFFIC

Interstate 10 reopens in Tempe after investigation into deadly shooting

Feb 6, 2025, 6:17 AM | Updated: 4:19 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Westbound Interstate 10 was closed in Tempe for most of the morning Thursday while authorities investigated a deadly shooting.

Traffic was forced to exit at Warner Road after the overnight incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was lifted by around 11:15 a.m.

What do we know about investigation near Interstate 10 in Tempe?

Bart Graves, a Department of Public Safety spokesman, told KTAR News 92.3 FM the incident started around 1:30 a.m. with a fight at the Main Event entertainment center near I-10 and Warner Road. The altercation apparently continued after the groups involved left the venue.

A short time later, authorities were called to a gas station on Elliot Road near I-10, about a mile north of Main Event, and found a woman who was dead from a gunshot wound, Graves said.

It wasn’t immediately known where the shooting occurred, who was involved or why the freeway had to be shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

Interstate 10 reopens in Tempe after investigation into deadly shooting