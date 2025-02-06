PHOENIX – Westbound Interstate 10 was closed in Tempe for most of the morning Thursday while authorities investigated a deadly shooting.

Traffic was forced to exit at Warner Road after the overnight incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was lifted by around 11:15 a.m.

What do we know about investigation near Interstate 10 in Tempe?

Bart Graves, a Department of Public Safety spokesman, told KTAR News 92.3 FM the incident started around 1:30 a.m. with a fight at the Main Event entertainment center near I-10 and Warner Road. The altercation apparently continued after the groups involved left the venue.

A short time later, authorities were called to a gas station on Elliot Road near I-10, about a mile north of Main Event, and found a woman who was dead from a gunshot wound, Graves said.

It wasn’t immediately known where the shooting occurred, who was involved or why the freeway had to be shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

