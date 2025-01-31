Close
Phoenix intersection closed after fatal crash involving motorcycle

Jan 31, 2025, 8:10 AM | Updated: 8:12 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A major west Phoenix intersection was closed during rush hour Friday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

The collision at the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues, which occurred just before 7 a.m., involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist died of her injuries after being taken to a hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The woman’s name has not been released.

How is fatal crash impacting traffic?

Traffic was closed in all directions at 35th and Dunlap avenues while the scene was under investigation, police said.

No other details about the the fatal crash were immediately available.

