PHOENIX — Construction is officially underway for a massive, three-building industrial development in Mesa.

Mesa Grandview Business Park will be 270,000 square feet upon completion. It stands at the southwest corner of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Greenfield Road in Mesa.

The park will be northwest of Falcon Field Airport.

How will new industrial building construction benefit Mesa?

Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman said he’s excited about the project, which is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

“Mesa Grandview Business Park shows Mesa’s commitment to economic growth,” Freeman said in a press release Wednesday.

He attended a Wednesday groundbreaking along with other city officials and representatives from real estate company Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. (SIHI) and other businesses involved with the project.

“This project will bring jobs and businesses to our Falcon District,” Freeman said. “This industrial space strengthens Mesa’s position as a hub for innovation, opportunity, expansion and growth.”

Details about new Mesa industrial development

The largest of the development’s three buildings will be 132,665 square feet. The other two will each be 68,700 square feet. All of the buildings will have these features:

Clear heights from 30 to 32 feet.

100% HVAC warehouse.

Dock-high and grade level loading.

Heavy power.

Ample parking.

Tenant amenity areas.

SIHI President Todd Holzer said his investment company is prioritizing sustainability through this project by adding EV charging stations, sustainable landscaping with native plants, enhanced skylights and other features.

“SIHI is excited to begin construction on the first phase of Mesa Grandview, a state-of-the-art industrial facility that exhibits SIHI’s commitment to further strengthening Mesa’s Falcon District,” Holzer said in the release.

