Arizona joins lawsuit to stop Trump research funding cuts that could cost state millions

Feb 10, 2025, 12:09 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm

Kendra Dahmer, a postdoctoral researcher studying infectious disease, works in a laboratory at the University of California in Berkeley. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

(AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined yet another multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, this time to protect medical and public health research funding.

In the latest case, Mayes and 21 other Democratic attorneys general are suing to prevent the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from slashing certain payments to universities and other research institutions across the nation.

“Arizona students and universities will miss out on millions of dollars in critical funding and research support if the Trump administration is not blocked from defunding NIH and its grants to our state,” Mayes said in a press release.

The attorneys general of Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan are co-leading the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts.

How does Trump administration want to cut research funding?

The suit argues that a new NIH policy to set a standard indirect cost rate at 15% across the board is “arbitrary and capricious” and violates the Administrative Procedure Act “in multiple ways.”

Indirect costs include things like facilities and administration expenses. The existing rates were negotiated between the research institutions and the federal government through a regulated process, with the percentage based on each institution’s particular needs.

The NIH, the primary source of federal medical research funding, issued the policy change on Friday, saying the new rate plan would go into effect Monday for all existing and future grants.

Arizona universities and hospitals, including Banner and Mayo Clinic, would lose over $20 million under the rate change, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

“This money is owed to Arizonans by law,” Mayes said. “Beyond the students and institutions negatively impacted now, this will have disastrous and exponential consequences for innovation and progress, curbing our ability to combat disease and protect Americans for generations to come.”

What other lawsuits against the Trump administration involve Arizona?

Arizona is now involved in four lawsuits filed against the federal government since President Donald Trump returned to the White House three weeks ago.

Mayes previously joined multistate legal efforts against the administration’s attempts to end birthright citizenship and institute a sweeping freeze of federal funding.

In addition, Arizona is part of a lawsuit to prevent Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing federal payment systems.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

research funding...

