Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

77-year-old Phoenix woman released from hospital, taken to jail for allegedly killing husband

Feb 6, 2025, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:15 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 77-year-old woman was released from a hospital Tuesday and booked into jail for allegedly killing her husband in Phoenix last month, authorities said.

Officers responded to an apartment near 12th Street and Bethany Home Road around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 and found a woman inside who was identified later as Patricia Gaskill, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police then found a man dead with obvious signs of trauma. He was identified later as 78-year-old Vernon Gaskill, Patricia Gaskill’s husband.

Detectives determined that the wife was the suspect in the case but didn’t immediately arrest her because she required hospitalization for unrelated medical issues, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Woman booked into jail on two counts

She now faces counts of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. Her bond was set at $750,000.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other information was available.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Jan. 27, 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This rendering shows what the Mesa Grandview Business Park will look like upon completion. (Photo v...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction starts on 270,000-square-foot industrial development in Mesa’s Falcon District

Several companies related to the Mesa Grandview Business Park gathered with city officials for the groundbreaking of the industrial development.

3 hours ago

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning...

David Veenstra

CarMax hiring for new West Valley reconditioning and auction center

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning and auction center in the West Valley on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Emergency air medical base opens at Abrazo West Campus Goodyear...

Serena O'Sullivan

New emergency helicopter base opens at West Valley hospital

A new emergency air medical base in Goodyear will expand the presence of life-saving care provider Air Methods, the company said on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

DOGE access lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Arizona to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

Arizona is about 12 states that plan to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

7 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay on Thursday during an event to ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona governor calls for pay raise for firefighters while honoring those who battled LA wildfires

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay while honoring the task force members who helped battle the Los Angeles wildfires.

10 hours ago

free wigs...

Kevin Stone

Arizona cancer support group opening free wig salon in Phoenix

An Arizona cancer support organization is launching an initiative to provide patients and survivors experiencing hair loss with free wigs.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

77-year-old Phoenix woman released from hospital, taken to jail for allegedly killing husband