ARIZONA NEWS

Woman arrested after man found dead at Phoenix apartment

Jan 27, 2025, 4:14 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was arrested after a man was found dead at a Phoenix apartment on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the apartment near 12th Street and Bethany Home Road around 9:30 a.m. and found a woman inside, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police then found a man dead with obvious signs of trauma inside the apartment.

Detectives determined the woman was the suspect in the murder but didn’t immediately arrest her.

She was hospitalized with issues unrelated to the murder and after she’s released, will be booked into jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other information was available.

