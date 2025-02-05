PHOENIX — Wild burros and horses are in need of homes — and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hoping Arizonans will take them in.

BLM announced it will hold two adoption events in Arizona next month as part of Wild Horse and Burro Awareness Week.

More wild burros live in Arizona than any other state with an estimated population of 6,205 as of March 2023. They have protection under the Free-Roaming Wild Horses and Burros Act.

Details about first adoption event for wild burros, horses in Arizona

The first event will take place at the Marana Heritage Center on March 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second adoption event for wild burros and horses will take place March 4-5. It will be in Quail Park in Willcox from 8 a.m. to noon.

Adoptions will take place on a first come, first served basis.

Most of the animals, which were mainly gathered from the deserts of central and western Arizona, are untrained.

Untrained animals will be $125, while trained horses start at $1,000. Trained burros start at $500, but prices might increase depending on demand.

When is the other adoption event for Arizona’s wild burros and horses?

Both events will feature training demonstrations for wild horses and burros starting at 11 a.m. The people giving those demonstrations will be inmate trainers from Arizona Corrections Industries.

Burros that are used in the demonstrations will be available for sale and auction at both events. However, trained horses may not be available for purchase at the Willcox event.

People can also buy animals online ahead of the events. Animals bought through the BLM Online Portal can be picked up at either of these events, or another event that will take place in Las Vegas.

The adoption event in Nevada will take place at Oliver Ranch on March 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

