ARIZONA NEWS

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

Jan 21, 2025, 10:21 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road at about 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fight. As they were arriving, a caller said someone had been shot, according to Phoenix PD Sgt. Robert Scherer.

Upon arrival, officers found Ronnie Roper, 30, suffering from “at least one gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Detectives identified Vincent Frago, 51, as a suspect. He was then arrested and booked on murder charges on Tuesday.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

