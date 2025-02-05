Visit Phoenix picks CityScape for new office headquarters

PHOENIX – Visit Phoenix has selected CityScape as the landing spot for its new office headquarters. The nonprofit organization responsible for promoting the city of Phoenix to travelers and convention-hosting organizations alike will be fully moved into its new space by the end of 2025.

The 24,722 square-foot facility is located among the larger 1.2 million square-foot district situated in downtown Phoenix near Washington and 1st streets, offering close proximity to a plethora of restaurants, retailers and the Kimpton Palomar hotel.

Visit Phoenix’s current headquarters can be found inside Arizona Center near 3rd and Van Buren streets.

Why is Visit Phoenix moving into CityScape?

“This is a modern, dynamic project that aligns with our mission of promoting the best of Phoenix. By moving to CityScape, we’re gaining the benefits of a premiere destination that mirrors the energy and vibrancy we promote as an organization,” Visit Phoenix President and CEO Ron Price said in a press release.

“The move also reinforces our commitment to innovation, in a building where the amenities are designed to support collaborative work and a forward-thinking approach.”

In addition to offering proximity to Fry’s grocery store, Footprint Center, Chase Field, the Phoenix Convention Center and Arizona State University’s downtown campus, the new space features skyline views, modern workspaces, a full-time concierge, shared conference rooms, a fitness center and a parking garage.

“CityScape gives Visit Phoenix immediate proximity to the facilities and partners that it works with on a daily basis,” JLL Executive Vice President Mike Gordon said in a press release.

“It is an enviable, central location within a thriving business, cultural and tourism landscape. All with the latest in modern office space amenities that will keep Visit Phoenix highly efficient and collaborative.”

