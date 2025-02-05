Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Visit Phoenix picks CityScape for new office headquarters

Feb 5, 2025, 4:45 AM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Visit Phoenix has selected CityScape as the landing spot for its new office headquarters. The nonprofit organization responsible for promoting the city of Phoenix to travelers and convention-hosting organizations alike will be fully moved into its new space by the end of 2025.

The 24,722 square-foot facility is located among the larger 1.2 million square-foot district situated in downtown Phoenix near Washington and 1st streets, offering close proximity to a plethora of restaurants, retailers and the Kimpton Palomar hotel.

Visit Phoenix’s current headquarters can be found inside Arizona Center near 3rd and Van Buren streets.

Why is Visit Phoenix moving into CityScape?

“This is a modern, dynamic project that aligns with our mission of promoting the best of Phoenix. By moving to CityScape, we’re gaining the benefits of a premiere destination that mirrors the energy and vibrancy we promote as an organization,” Visit Phoenix President and CEO Ron Price said in a press release.

“The move also reinforces our commitment to innovation, in a building where the amenities are designed to support collaborative work and a forward-thinking approach.”

In addition to offering proximity to Fry’s grocery store, Footprint Center, Chase Field, the Phoenix Convention Center and Arizona State University’s downtown campus, the new space features skyline views, modern workspaces, a full-time concierge, shared conference rooms, a fitness center and a parking garage.

RELATED STORIES

CityScape gives Visit Phoenix immediate proximity to the facilities and partners that it works with on a daily basis,” JLL Executive Vice President Mike Gordon said in a press release.

“It is an enviable, central location within a thriving business, cultural and tourism landscape. All with the latest in modern office space amenities that will keep Visit Phoenix highly efficient and collaborative.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona nuclear energy 2025: Top utilities consider options...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona utilities to explore adding nuclear energy generation

Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power are considering nuclear energy, according to a Wednesday news release.

56 minutes ago

An Interstate 17 improvement project will disrupt traffic in north Phoenix over the next four weeke...

Kevin Stone

North Phoenix closures scheduled for next 4 weekends as I-17 project winds down

Traffic will be disrupted in north Phoenix over the next four weekends by what's expected to be the final round of full closures for an Interstate 17 improvement project

3 hours ago

Phoenix principal wins $25K, named one of top U.S. educators...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix elementary school principal named one of the top educators in the country

Phoenix principal Jeff Martin cried happy tears as he won the $25,000 Milken Educator Award, which names him one of the top U.S. educators.

4 hours ago

record heat...

Kevin Stone

Will Phoenix’s 3-day streak of record heat continue this week?

After a three-day run of record heat in Phoenix, temperatures are expected to dip but still remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.

6 hours ago

Protesters demonstrate against a state immigration enforcement law on May 1, 2010, at the Arizona C...

Kevin Stone

Protesters set to gather at Arizona Capitol as part of nationwide opposition to Trump policies

Protesters are planning to gather at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday as part of a nationwide movement opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

7 hours ago

Arizona junk food bill lauded by Tom Horne on Feb. 3, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Horne urges passage of bill to get harmful junk food out of schools

Tom Horne is urging lawmakers to pass a junk food bill that aims to remove foods and drinks with specific ingredients from Arizona cafeterias.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

Visit Phoenix picks CityScape for new office headquarters