ARIZONA NEWS

Utility projects to restrict Tempe traffic for 6 months

Feb 1, 2025, 3:03 PM

Multiple utility projects are scheduled to take place in Tempe that will restrict traffic for the n...

Multiple utility projects are scheduled to take place in Tempe that will restrict traffic for the next six months. (City of Tempe photo)

(City of Tempe photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Multiple utility projects are scheduled to take place in Tempe that will restrict traffic for the next six months, authorities announced on Friday.

Construction will begin on Monday near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus and will span until August. The work will be done going east to west in different sections.

The restrictions will limit University Drive to one eastbound and westbound lane between Myrtle Avenue and Novus Place. Westbound traffic will begin to merge at Rural Road and eastbound traffic will merge at Mill Avenue.

Left turns will not be allowed at the intersection of University Drive and Veterans Way/McAllister Drive for drivers headed northbound, eastbound and westbound. Authorities are alternatively advising motorists to use Rio Salado Parkway or Apache Boulevard for through traffic.

While the projects will not affect transit routes, there could be delays for buses in downtown Tempe due to traffic delays.

What future utility projects are planned in Tempe?

In addition to the project at University Drive which begins on Monday, roadwork projects are planned at Dorsey Lane from the beginning of April through the end of May and at University Drive and Novus Place from May 5 through Aug. 14.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

