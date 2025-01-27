Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BUSINESS

New report shows ASU contributes at least $6.1 billion to state’s economy

Jan 27, 2025, 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:49 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona State University generates a massive amount of income for the state, according to a Monday news report from university officials.

ASU’s Office of the University Economist reports that over 25% of working Arizonans with a bachelor’s degree obtained theirs from ASU.

The taxes they pay, along with the university’s investments, spinoffs and research, contribute a whopping $6.1 billion to the state’s gross domestic product, according to the report.

ASU’s economic impact is similar to multiple Super Bowls, researcher says

The office’s director, Dennis Hoffman, said the amount of cash flowing directly and indirectly from ASU has similar economic impacts as hosting a Super Bowl in the state.

RELATED STORIES

For comparison’s sake, the 2023 Super Bowl’s total contribution to Arizona’s gross domestic product was $726.1 million, according to the state’s Super Bowl Host Committee.

“The Super Bowl has had a big impact on the Arizona economy,” Hoffman said in a press release.

The economic benefits of ASU dwarf the effects of a single Super Bowl, he added.

“ASU delivers about eight times as much impact every year using additional GDP as the basis for comparison,” Hoffman said.

However, his office estimated the university may actually have a larger economic impact of $32 billion. This number comes from looking at a wider variety of butterfly effects ASU has, such as alumni wages and the way businesses linked to ASU affect the state.

ASU president touts positive economic impact

ASU President Michael Crow said his university seeks to improve everyone’s lives, even if they aren’t a student or alumni.

“Our state has a vast capacity to grow in success and resilience, fueled by ASU’s ongoing investments as a leader in educational access, workforce development, research, entrepreneurship and innovation, partnerships, technology and more,” Crow said in the release.

He expressed pride over the way ASU attracts investments and companies.

“This empowers our students, faculty, employees and visitors to bolster Arizona’s economy to new levels,” Crow said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Business

Nestlé Glendale beverage factory, distribution center 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Nestlé opens new facility in Glendale that will produce coffee creamers and 300 jobs

A new Nestlé Glendale beverage factory and distribution center that opened on Tuesday will produce coffee creamers and similar products.

7 hours ago

ASU economic impact $6.1 billion 2024 2025 Arizona State University...

Serena O'Sullivan

New report shows ASU contributes at least $6.1 billion to state’s economy

Arizona State University generates a massive economic impact of $6.1 billion, according to a Monday news report from university officials.

1 day ago

El Dorado Holdings sells 363 lots to homebuilders in Arizona...

ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL

East Valley master-planned community unveiled; lots sold to first homebuilders

El Dorado Holdings Inc. is unveiling a new master-planned community in the southeast Valley, selling 363 lots to the first homebuilders.

2 days ago

Eggstasy Queen Creek new location in Arizona...

Payne Moses

Eggstasy brunch spot opens in Queen Creek, becomes 8th in Arizona

Eggstasy, a brunch restaurant chain, opened its eighth Arizona location in Queen Creek on Monday.

3 days ago

Wineries in Arizona center of 2025 streaming documentary...

MIGNON A. GOULD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL

Made in Arizona: Wine industry documentary streams on Apple, Amazon

There's a new documentary centering Arizona's wineries and vineyards. Wine lovers can stream it on Amazon Prime and Apple.

3 days ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

New report shows ASU contributes at least $6.1 billion to state’s economy