PHOENIX — Maricopa County prosecutors will not move forward with their investigation of a woman accused of torturing and killing dogs in Mesa.

Brook Scalero, 42, was arrested in November after her roommate allegedly found journal entries describing the animal abuse, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said Scalero admitted to torturing and killing three dogs, including a dog named Gus, who the roommate who found the journal owned.

Despite her admission, there wasn’t enough evidence for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to pursue her felony charges, according to a Thursday news release.

Why Mesa woman accused of torturing and killing dogs won’t face a court case

“While Ms. Scalero’s diary contains graphic descriptions of the torture and death of several dogs, we have no physical evidence that connects any dog to the stories in the diary,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the release.

Due to this lack of evidence, there’s no reasonable likelihood that she would be convicted, Mitchell added.

“There is no way to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the injuries described were inflicted on any dog,” she said.

However, a veterinary hospital made a police report on Oct. 5 reporting that a dead dog had injuries consistent with abuse, according to police. That dog’s microchip confirmed it was a dog named Griffin, who was registered to Scalero.

Gus, her roommate’s dog, also died under her watch, police said. Furthermore, a dog named Pepe, who Scalero had admitted to taking from a shelter without payment, was found dead behind a bush near Eighth Avenue and Extension Road, police said.

“The diary descriptions are hideous, and it is easy to understand why people have strong feelings about this case. However, we must deal in provable facts,” Mitchell said.

Her statement also said the remains of some of the dogs Scalero was accused of killing couldn’t be examined for evidence.

“The remains of one dog were not preserved, so necropsy is not an option,” Mitchell said. “The other dog is in a state in which necropsy is not possible. A photograph of an injured dog provides us with no means to prove a connection to the dogs in the diary.”

Despite the current lack of evidence, Mitchell said the case could be reexamined in the future if new details come to light.

“If new information is developed, we stand ready to reopen the case and re-review it,” she said.

