Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

County prosecutors opt not to pursue case against Mesa woman accused of torturing, killing dogs

Jan 23, 2025, 1:26 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County prosecutors will not move forward with their investigation of a woman accused of torturing and killing dogs in Mesa.

Brook Scalero, 42, was arrested in November after her roommate allegedly found journal entries describing the animal abuse, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said Scalero admitted to torturing and killing three dogs, including a dog named Gus, who the roommate who found the journal owned.

Despite her admission, there wasn’t enough evidence for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to pursue her felony charges, according to a Thursday news release.

Why Mesa woman accused of torturing and killing dogs won’t face a court case

“While Ms. Scalero’s diary contains graphic descriptions of the torture and death of several dogs, we have no physical evidence that connects any dog to the stories in the diary,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

Due to this lack of evidence, there’s no reasonable likelihood that she would be convicted, Mitchell added.

“There is no way to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the injuries described were inflicted on any dog,” she said.

However, a veterinary hospital made a police report on Oct. 5 reporting that a dead dog had injuries consistent with abuse, according to police. That dog’s microchip confirmed it was a dog named Griffin, who was registered to Scalero.

Gus, her roommate’s dog, also died under her watch, police said. Furthermore, a dog named Pepe, who Scalero had admitted to taking from a shelter without payment, was found dead behind a bush near Eighth Avenue and Extension Road, police said.

“The diary descriptions are hideous, and it is easy to understand why people have strong feelings about this case. However, we must deal in provable facts,” Mitchell said.

Her statement also said the remains of some of the dogs Scalero was accused of killing couldn’t be examined for evidence.

“The remains of one dog were not preserved, so necropsy is not an option,” Mitchell said. “The other dog is in a state in which necropsy is not possible. A photograph of an injured dog provides us with no means to prove a connection to the dogs in the diary.”

Despite the current lack of evidence, Mitchell said the case could be reexamined in the future if new details come to light.

“If new information is developed, we stand ready to reopen the case and re-review it,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Couple accused of fraud at medical clinics arrested Jan. 22...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona couple accused of running fraudulent medical clinics across country indicted

An Arizona couple was indicted for operating a chain of medical clinics that allegedly offered bogus cancer treatment, federal prosecutors said.

1 hour ago

Freeway closures...

Kevin Stone

Major closures on I-10, SR 143 will disrupt traffic in metro Phoenix this weekend

Motorists heading from the East Valley to Phoenix and points west will have to get creative this weekend due to disruptive freeway closures.

3 hours ago

Mario Ventura resigned as superintendent of a financially troubled Phoenix school district....

Kevin Stone

Superintendent of financially troubled Phoenix school district resigns

The superintendent of a financially troubled Phoenix school district resigned on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

7 hours ago

"Preston's Law" press conference...

Danny Shapiro

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell confident ‘Preston’s Law’ would deter group attacks

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is confident a newly introduced bill called "Preston's Law" would deter group attacks.

8 hours ago

Employees who rely on tips across the state may no longer be required to pay taxes on their earning...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Bill to end taxes on tips advances in Arizona House

Employees who rely on tips across the state may no longer be required to pay taxes on their earnings thanks to a no tax on tips bill.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

County prosecutors opt not to pursue case against Mesa woman accused of torturing, killing dogs