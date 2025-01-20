Dog hoping for new home after 2 years at Phoenix shelter

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old male dog is still searching for a permanent home after spending the past two years at Phoenix-based Arizona Animal Welfare League.

The dog, known as Syrup, is currently staying at a foster home and is fully potty-trained, according to AAWL. Syrup was rescued in December 2022, and after much care and love, he has become less afraid of people. AAWL representatives, however, said he will do best at a quieter home and in the company of adults and older children.

Syrup’s adoption fee has been waived, so he is free to pick up provided his new guardian brings a leash and collar.

The waived fee comes with the guarantees that Syrup is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations and has been microchipped. Additionally, Syrup’s to-be guardian would receive a complimentary week of online dog training, 4DX testing and access to AAWL’s behavior helpline.

Though Syrup is shy and quiet, AAWL also said he is an athlete who enjoys going on walks and hikes as well as playing fetch.

One of Syrup’s two rescuers said the dog is a “sweet, loving and loyal companion” whose personality shines when in the right environment.

For those interested in meeting Syrup, they can send an email to rskroll@me.com.

