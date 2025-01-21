PHOENIX — A TikTok prankster accused of poisoning food in a Walmart in Mesa has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Charles Smith allegedly filmed himself spraying pesticide on vegetables and rotisserie chicken on Dec. 19, 2024.

The 27-year-old influencer uploaded video evidence of him tainting the food, which he didn’t pay for, to his social media accounts, prosecutors said.

TikTok prankster indicted after poisoning food, prosecutors say

The grand jury charged Smith on five counts:

One count of third-degree burglary.

Two counts of adding poison or another harmful substance to water, food, drink or medicine.

One count of endangerment.

One count of criminal damage.

Spraying pesticide on produce leads to arrest of TikTok prankster

Smith poisoned the food with a pesticide called Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer, according to the Mesa Police Department.

He didn’t pay for the bug spray before using it, police said.

The chicken and produce Smith allegedly poisoned had to be discarded, according to prosecutors.

This loss cost Walmart over $900 in damage.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell urged the public to report harmful content they see on social media.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.