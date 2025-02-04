PHOENIX – A lucky player won $1 million in The Pick on Monday night, hitting the second jackpot of the year in the Arizona Lottery game.

The winning ticket was sold at the Shell gas station at 52nd Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

It matched all six numbers — 1, 4, 11, 27, 37 and 39 – to hit the jackpot. The player has 180 days to claim the prize.

The Pick drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost $1 and can be purchased at over 3,000 retailers across the state.

How hard is it to hit The Pick jackpot?

The odds of winning the top prize in the Arizona Lottery game are 1 in over 7 million, but now it’s been done twice in under three weeks. On Jan. 18, somebody won a $2 million jackpot.

That came a little over a month after another east Phoenix gas station, the QuikTrip at 48th Street and Baseline Road, sold a ticket that hit a $2.6 million The Pick jackpot on Dec. 11.

