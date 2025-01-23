PHOENIX – Two Tempe women, a mother and grandmother, were arrested this week after the death of a 13-year-old girl with developmental disabilities they allegedly kept in a cage, authorities said.

Officers responded to the home of 55-year-old Virginia Lujan just before 9 p.m. Tuesday after she called 911 to report that her granddaughter wasn’t breathing, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The teen, who was covered in bruises and sores in various stages of healing, was rushed to the hospital, police said.

The Tempe PD Criminal Investigations Bureau was notified due to the girl’s condition.

Investigators learned that the girl had the mental capacity of a 3-year-old and that she’d fallen down the stairs on Sunday.

Lujan told police she didn’t seek medical treatment after the fall because she thought the girl would be fine.

The girl’s mother, 33-year-old Jami Hodges, has been temporarily staying with Lujan, who was caring for four of Hodge’s children.

Hodges said she didn’t know about the fall and acknowledged that she didn’t see the 13-year-old regularly after moving in with her mother.

Meanwhile, the girl died at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

What did detectives find before arresting Tempe women?

Detectives then executed a search warrant at Lujan’s home and found a makeshift cage that contained feces and had a foul odor.

The girl’s grandmother and mother said they would put the girl in the cage to control her, according to police.

The Tempe women were arrested on felony child abuse charges.

Additional charges could be filed as the investigation progresses, police said.

