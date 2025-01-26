Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Slick City Action Park sliding into Queen Creek, Scottsdale

Jan 26, 2025, 12:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Slick City Action Park, an indoor amusement center, announced the grand opening of two new Valley locations. (Adler Public Relations)

PHOENIX — Slick City Action Park, an indoor amusement center, announced the grand opening of two new Valley locations.

The Queen Creek location opened Saturday, and a Scottsdale location is set to open in March.

The new East Valley location is located near Power and Rittenhouse roads, while the Scottsdale location will sit at the Pavilions at Talking Stick along the Loop 101 near Indian Bend Road.

Both locations are part of Slick City’s $12 million investment in the state. The indoor slide park has also opened up locations in Chandler and Peoria in 2024. Two new Arizona locations are planned to open in 2025, according to a press release. The company said it anticipates it will employ 450 Arizonans by the end of the year.

“The growth of Slick City in Arizona has been incredible and we can’t wait to bring it to the quickly growing Queen Creek community,” Wade Stooks, franchise owner, said in a press release. “This location offers an exciting new entertainment option for families and groups in the East Valley, while also revitalizing a commercial space that was underutilized.”

Each center features 10-15 slides, sports courts and a junior play area. In addition, a cafe and a large party space for birthdays and corporate events can be booked.

The new Scottdale park will be 1.3 million square feet and will house 15 indoor slides.

“The Scottsdale location is a testament to our commitment to creating fun, dynamic spaces that revitalize older real estate,” Founder and CEO of Slick City Action Parks Bron Launsby said in a press release. “It’s in a prime and fitting location as the newest addition to the Talking Stick Entertainment District, and we’re confident it will bring an innovative new experience to Scottsdale.”

