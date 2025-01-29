Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sky Harbor celebrating 90th anniversary with live music, exhibitions, activities, dog parades, more

Jan 29, 2025, 4:45 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport may be 90 years old this year, but officials hope it will be more energetic than ever before as it enters its geriatric years.

Officials are planning live musical performances, as well as exhibitions and activities at the Phoenix Airport Museum, to celebrate the anniversary.

There will also be costume parades featuring the Navigator Buddies throughout the year. These therapy dogs wear purple vests and walk around Sky Harbor Airport to offer comfort to nervous flyers.

“The history of Phoenix Sky Harbor is rich with innovation and vitality, and that same vigor and forward thinking will drive this airport to bigger and better things,” Aviation Director Chad Makovsky said in a Tuesday news release.

Sky Harbor anniversary celebrates 90 years of Phoenix flights

Those who want to celebrate the Sky Harbor anniversary can also take a digital walk down memory lane thanks to a new webpage on the Sky Harbor airport’s website.

Currently, it features historical photos through the decades, along with a timeline.

However, it might be good to bookmark it as official say they’ll update the page with events, links to features and employee spotlights throughout the year.

“From capital improvements and sustainable practices to widely sought concessions to art that enriches us, Phoenix Sky Harbor has always been about elevating the passenger experience to the traveling public,” Makovsky said.

The city of Phoenix paid $100,000 to buy a remote airfield in 1935. That investment has paid off in spades, according to city officials, who say it’s responsible for over 56,000 jobs and $13.3 billion in annual direct output of aviation services.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor is an integral part of the community,” Makovsky said. “Our goal is to provide that important connection between our community and to showcase the diversity and welcoming spirit of Phoenix to our visitors.”

Serena O'Sullivan

