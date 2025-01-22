Suspect claims self-defense after deadly shooting in Phoenix alleyway
Jan 22, 2025, 9:28 PM
PHOENIX – A man was shot and killed during an altercation in an alleyway in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
A man who claimed self-defense was detained and released after the shooting, but he could still face charges later, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 20th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, in his early 30s, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital, police said.
What led up to the shooting in the alleyway?
After an initial investigation and talking to witnesses, detectives believe one man threw a rock at the other man and the man shot him as a measure of self-defense.
A decision on whether to file charges will be made after the investigation has been completed.
No other information was made available.
