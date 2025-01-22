Close
Suspect claims self-defense after deadly shooting in Phoenix alleyway

Jan 22, 2025, 9:28 PM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – A man was shot and killed during an altercation in an alleyway in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

A man who claimed self-defense was detained and released after the shooting, but he could still face charges later, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 20th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, in his early 30s, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital, police said.

What led up to the shooting in the alleyway?

After an initial investigation and talking to witnesses, detectives believe one man threw a rock at the other man and the man shot him as a measure of self-defense.

A decision on whether to file charges will be made after the investigation has been completed.

No other information was made available.

2 Somalian men living in Tucson wanted to fight for ISIS...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 Somalian men living in Tucson sentenced to prison for ISIS conspiracy

Two Somalian men living in Tucson named Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 26, and Abdi Yemeni Hussein, 25, wanted to fight for ISIS, prosecutors said.

3 hours ago

Glendale police chief Chris Briggs...

Danny Shapiro

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs retiring after 32 years with department

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs is retiring from the department after 32 years of service, he announced Thursday.

6 hours ago

Andy Biggs wants to end birthright citizenship via 2025 bill...

Serena O'Sullivan

Andy Biggs backs bill that would codify Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship

Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona's fifth congressional district, is working with other Republicans to end birthright citizenship through a new bill.

7 hours ago

Woman accused of torturing and killing dogs in Mesa off...

Serena O'Sullivan

County prosecutors opt not to pursue case against Mesa woman accused of torturing, killing dogs

Maricopa County prosecutors will not move forward in the case of a Mesa woman who was accused of torturing and killing dogs in November.

10 hours ago

The judge in Arizona's multistate lawsuit against President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright...

Kevin Stone

Judge in Arizona’s multistate lawsuit temporarily blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes won the first battle in her multistate lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

11 hours ago

Authorities rescinded evacuation orders for Queen Valley not long after issuing them Thursday....

Kevin Stone

Evacuation orders for brush fire in rural Pinal County have been lifted

Authorities lifted evacuation orders not long after issuing them Thursday for a rural Pinal County community threatened by a brush fire.

12 hours ago

