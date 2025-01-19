Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Second phase of road project near Scottsdale begins Wednesday

Jan 19, 2025, 5:30 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Located in the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community, the project is set to run through mid-March with construction going from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Construction will run on McKellips Road from Alma School Road to State Route 101.

Phase one of the project built new infrastructure which included improvements to the water and sewer lines and drainage system.

Phase two improvements will include water and sewer lines, as well as the drainage system.

How will the Scottsdale project affect traffic?

Traffic going eastbound and westbound will be shifted to the south lanes of McKellips Road between Alma School Road and 92nd Street. Access to Dobson and Longmore Roads from McKellips Road will be closed during construction for drivers going northbound.

Travel will be limited to one lane in each direction.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue a...

David Veenstra

Drainage project to start on Northern Avenue at Loop 101

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue at Loop 101.

7 hours ago

The eastbound lanes of the US 60 Grand Avenue freeway have closed due to a crash, according to the ...

Bailey Leasure

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Surprise closed due to crash

The eastbound lanes of the US 60 Grand Avenue freeway have closed due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

8 hours ago

(Pixabay photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Suspect outstanding after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix leaves 1 dead

Police are searching for a suspect after a Phoenix man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Sunday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on...

Bailey Leasure

Second phase of road project near Scottsdale begins Wednesday

The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Loop 202 Gilbert Road off ramp closing 2 months...

Payne Moses

Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Gilbert Road closing for 2 months

The eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway off-ramp at Gilbert Road will close for about 60 days on Tuesday due to the ongoing improvement project.

12 hours ago

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal fundi...

David Veenstra

Sky Harbor gets $84.3M in federal funding for new taxiway bridge

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal funding for its new 2,100-foot taxiway bridge.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Second phase of road project near Scottsdale begins Wednesday