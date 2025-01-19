Second phase of road project near Scottsdale begins Wednesday

PHOENIX — The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Located in the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community, the project is set to run through mid-March with construction going from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction will run on McKellips Road from Alma School Road to State Route 101.

Phase one of the project built new infrastructure which included improvements to the water and sewer lines and drainage system.

Phase two improvements will include water and sewer lines, as well as the drainage system.

How will the Scottsdale project affect traffic?

Traffic going eastbound and westbound will be shifted to the south lanes of McKellips Road between Alma School Road and 92nd Street. Access to Dobson and Longmore Roads from McKellips Road will be closed during construction for drivers going northbound.

Travel will be limited to one lane in each direction.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

