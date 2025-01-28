Close
Scottsdale launching emergency alert system in time for 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Jan 28, 2025, 7:31 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – A new Scottsdale emergency alert system is launching just in time for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open golf tournament.

The free RAVE Alert System will allow the Scottsdale Police Department to efficiently notify residents and visitors if there is an emergency situation. The alerts will be sent for incidents such as severe weather, public safety concerns, evacuations and missing persons.

The Scottsdale emergency alert system also will be used to provide critical information during large-scale events, starting next week with the WM Phoenix Open.

Attendees can sign up for alerts specific to the annual pro golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale by texting GOLF25 to 67283. The system could have been useful for the 2024 event, which was delayed several times due to inclement weather.

How to sign up for Scottsdale emergency alert system

All Scottsdale residents are urged to sign up for the RAVE Alert System, which is part of a statewide public safety initiative.

Users can customize the notification subjects and method of delivery, with text, email and voice message options.

More information about how the system works, including instructions on how to sign up, is available on the Arizona Department of Administration’s 9-1-1 Program website.

Many Arizona law enforcement agencies, including the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, are already using the RAVE Alert System.

