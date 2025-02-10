Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured after Mötley Crüe band member’s plane crashes at Scottsdale Airport

Feb 10, 2025, 8:02 PM

A fatal crash between two planes shut down the Scottsdale Airport runway on Feb. 10, 2025. (Scottsdale Airport Photo)

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — One person died and three others were injured after a plane reportedly belonging to a Mötley Crüe band member crashed on the runway at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon.

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was the owner of the plane and it is unclear if Neil was involved in the crash, according to ABC15.

How did the Scottsdale Airport plane crash happen?

The incident occurred at 2:39 p.m. when a midsize business jet that arrived from Austin collided with another jet that was parked on private property, Scottsdale Fire spokesman Dave Folio said during a press conference. The landing gear failed upon arrival and video from ABC15 shows the plane crashing into the second jet.

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition while another person was also hospitalized in stable condition, Folio said. The person who died, whose identity has not been released, was still in the plane as of 6 p.m.

Another passenger refused treatment, Folio added.

“On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment,” Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky said in a statement. “We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers.”

The airport’s runway was closed until further notice and airport officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

