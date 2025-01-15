Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Stretch of Interstate 10 closes for hours in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

Jan 15, 2025, 8:58 AM | Updated: 4:05 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix for hours after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Two men were involved in an altercation while driving on the busy freeway during rush hour before one of the men fatally shot the other man around 8 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim’s car crashed into the median barrier near the 75th Avenue exit.

The shooter pulled off the freeway and contacted authorities. He was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed and is cooperating with investigators, Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press conference.

Where was Interstate 10 closed after deadly shooting

As a result of the shooting, traffic was forced to exit westbound I-10 starting at 59th Avenue. The freeway reopened at 4 p.m. In addition, the eastbound HOV lane was closed in the area until around 1:30 p.m.

The detour also impeded traffic on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, Bower said.

Investigators seek witnesses to deadly shooting

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department’s nonemergency line at 602-262-6151.

“There’s critical information that we just don’t know,” Bower said.

